Cooking in the kitchen has never looked this hot. Enter Daniel Rankin (@mancancooknz) and Louis Daviz (@louisdaviz___), the swoon-worthy duo who’ve taken shirtless baking to a whole new level. Let’s just say: no one is watching this video for the chocolate chip cookie recipe—at least not on the first try.

In a now-viral clip, the boys whip up a batch of cookies while dancing to “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. And yes, shirts were off, bodies were glistening, and the butter? Used generously. Between the close-up pec shots and playful energy, you might have to hit replay 30 times before you even notice they’re baking.

From cracking eggs on abs (yes, that happened) to dolloping dough with seductive flair, Daniel and Louis made sure every second was a show. Their tip? Bake with a bestie, preferably one with a sturdy six-pack—or at least a strong stomach—for optimal egg-smashing results.

Of course, the cookies themselves are no joke. Daniel’s been serving shirtless recipes to his loyal followers for a while now, often with just an apron and his trusty pug Fraser watching from the sidelines. This time, Fraser lent some emotional support and, we’re told, gave the final product two paws up.

One of my favorite IG/TikTok accounts! A hunky NZ gent and his adorable pug cook delicious meals and perform lip sync cosplay . : @mancancooknz pic.twitter.com/v5gvsVKdOg — Rose Corps (pronounced “Rose Core”) (@rosecorpsmusic) April 16, 2023

If you’re ready to recreate the chaos (and maybe the cookies), here’s the actual recipe:

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:



• 460g cold unsalted butter, cubed



• 400g brown sugar



• 200g white sugar



• 4 eggs



• 800g high grade baking flour



• 2 tsp baking powder



• 1 tsp baking soda



• 1 tsp salt



• 600g dark chocolate chunks



• Optional: 200g walnuts

Method:

Cream cold butter + sugars until fluffy Add eggs one at a time Mix in dry ingredients Fold in chocolate (and walnuts) Scoop big dough balls (170g each) Chill 20–30 mins Bake at 200°C fan for 10–12 mins Cool on tray for 10 mins (if you can resist)

Whether you’re here for the cookies or the eye candy (or let’s be honest, both), Daniel and Louis have cooked up something sweet, sexy, and straight-up fun. And remember: if your baking session doesn’t end with a butter massage and a dance break, you’re doing it wrong.