Darren Criss Wins Big at the Tonys for “Maybe Happy Ending”

Gleeks, rejoice! Darren Criss just snagged his first Tony Award—and honestly, it’s about time.

Photo Credit: @darrencriss

Advertisement

Criss took home the Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his breathtaking performance as Oliver, a lovesick robot in Maybe Happy Ending, a tender, quietly profound show that just cleaned up at this year’s Tonys. The futuristic romance didn’t just win over audiences—it won six major awards, including Best Musical, Best Scenic Design, and two historic wins for Best Book and Best Original Score by Korean creators Hue Park and Will Aronson.

RELATED: Jonathan Groff Straddled Keanu Reeves at the Tonys—Broadway May Never Recover

Set in a Seoul of the future, Maybe Happy Ending tells the story of Oliver and Claire, two retired Helperbots navigating love, memory, and the meaning of connection in a world that never programmed them for any of it. Criss stars opposite the luminous Helen J Shen, and together, they deliver something gentle, weird, and deeply human.

Advertisement

This isn’t just a personal win for Criss—who has described himself as “culturally queer” and who’s been happily married to Mia Swier since 2019—it’s a massive moment for representation, global storytelling, and the evolving face of Broadway.

Maybe Happy Ending marks the first time a small-scale Korean musical from Daehangno has successfully transitioned to Broadway, proving that innovation and heart can come from anywhere. South Korean musical critic Choi Seung-youn called the moment “a historic milestone,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Advertisement

Director Michael Arden—already a Broadway powerhouse—also picked up a Tony for his direction, helping elevate the show’s intimate, sci-fi tinged storytelling into something utterly unforgettable.

But let’s circle back to Darren. This win is long overdue. From Broadway (Hedwig, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) to television (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Glee), his career has always been about defying boxes and leaning into the weird, the beautiful, and the heartfelt.

Advertisement

Of course, Chris Colfer, Darren’s on-screen Glee soulmate and real-life bestie, chimed in with one of the best posts of the night:

“DARREN WON A TONY!!! 👏👏👏👏👏 And then he left it with me completely unattended! 😂😂😂 Congratulations my friend! I’m so proud of you and can’t think of a more deserving person! ❤️”

Fans? Completely losing it.

“My two dads partying together again!”

“CLAINE IS STILL ALIVE AFTERALLL.”

“The world is healing.”

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @chriscolfer

It’s a moment that feels both full circle and full throttle. Darren Criss won a Tony. Chris Colfer got to hold it. Glee is canonically alive and well in spirit. And a musical about two robots learning how to love just swept Broadway with six Tony Awards. What a time to be alive.

Oh, and in case that isn’t enough joy for one day—Maybe Happy Ending is going on tour in Fall 2026. So if you didn’t catch it on Broadway, don’t worry. Your maybe happy ending is still out there.

Congratulations to Darren, to the brilliant cast and crew, and to all of us emotional Gleeks who never stopped believing!