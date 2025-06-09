Jonathan Groff Climbs Keanu Reeves at the Tonys

Last night at the Tony Awards, while middle America was still Googling “What is Merrily We Roll Along?”, queer culture witnessed a defining moment of spiritual alignment: Jonathan Groff, radiant Broadway prince, performed while literally straddling Keanu Reeves.

Okay—not in a way that violates broadcast standards (barely), but in a way that felt deeply personal to anyone who’s ever wept at Spring Awakening while rewatching The Matrix in a tank top.

Groff took the stage like a bisexual fever dream: confident, tender, and radiating that very specific Broadway gay sparkle—equal parts vulnerability and vocal power. As he sang, he made his way offstage and onto the laps of the audience, eventually landing astride none other than Keanu Reeves, who responded like any Very Cool Straight Guy caught in the gay spotlight would: he threw up devil horns. With conviction.

And this is the moment—the moment:

There he is. Mr. “You’re Breathtaking” himself. Wedged directly between Jonathan Groff’s knees, spiritually uplifted by gay Broadway energy, and looking like he just joined a queer cult in the best way possible.

It’s what being gay in 2025 feels like: a little awkward, surprisingly joyful, and blessedly supported by the kind of cis straight men who would absolutely host your chosen family Thanksgiving if asked.

Twitter (and let’s be honest, all of Queer Internet) went feral. Memes were made in record time. One user declared it “Everyone’s dream if we’re being honest.” Another simply posted: “What a beautiful day to be alive.”

Groff, who’s long been a beacon for queer theater kids with big feelings and bigger lungs, continues to show us what it looks like to be joyfully, unapologetically gay in public. And Keanu, ever the quietly supportive legend, gave a nod of solidarity so pure, so unbothered, it should be preserved in the Queer Smithsonian (just an idea—call us, Smithsonian).

In conclusion: Jonathan Groff stood atop Keanu Reeves, and the gays have never known peace since.