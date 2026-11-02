Dating App Meet-Up Turns Into Alleged Hate Crime Ambush

A Missouri man was allegedly lured into a violent ambush through a dating app, turning an ordinary meet-up into a terrifying reminder of the dangers LGBTQ+ people still face.

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Grindr has plenty of horror stories. Bad angles, unsolicited pictures, men who say they’re “discreet” but have their entire workplace listed in their bio. But being lured into a violent attack simply for being gay is a nightmare that belongs nowhere near anyone’s dating experience.

That’s the disturbing allegation behind a case in Ellisville, Missouri, where an 18-year-old man is accused of using a dating app to lure another man into a group assault reportedly motivated by anti-gay hatred.

According to charging documents reported by KMOV, the victim arranged to meet someone calling himself “Adam” at Bluebird Park around 2:20 a.m. on October 21.

Instead of the expected encounter, the man allegedly found himself facing someone who reportedly told him, “I actually hate gay people.”

And apparently, that wasn’t the end of it.

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A dating app meet-up allegedly became a group ambush

Police say four other people emerged from nearby bushes and began attacking the victim, punching him in the head and torso. The group allegedly continued beating him after he fell to the ground, while shouting homophobic slurs and demanding his belongings.

The victim dropped his iPhone during the assault but managed to escape to his car as the group continued taunting him. According to police, the attackers later returned to the park and smashed the phone.

He drove himself to the Ellisville Police Department to report the attack and was subsequently hospitalized with serious injuries.

It’s a particularly chilling scenario because dating apps depend on a basic assumption: that the person on the other side of the screen is interested in meeting you, not hurting you.

For LGBTQ+ users, that trust can already involve an uncomfortable calculation about safety, privacy, and whether someone is genuinely interested or simply looking for an opportunity to cause harm.

Police say surveillance footage helped identify a suspect

Investigators reportedly used surveillance footage of the attack and Flock camera footage to trace a vehicle seen leaving the park.

Police linked the vehicle to 18-year-old Abdulwareth Alahmad, who was arrested during a traffic stop on October 21. The victim later identified Alahmad in a photo lineup.

Alahmad faces felony charges of first-degree assault motivated by discrimination and first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination.

However, the allegations have been disputed.

According to KSDK, his attorney, Jay Kanzler, claims his client was mistakenly charged.

Alahmad was released on his own recognizance after bail had previously been set at $200,000. Ellisville Police Chief Col. Andrew Vaughn reportedly said there was no indication the charges had been dropped, despite the department deleting a social media post announcing them.

The possibility of other victims makes this even more disturbing

Police are still working to identify the other alleged attackers, who are believed to be minors.

Investigators also suspect similar incidents may have occurred without being reported. Anyone who may have experienced or witnessed a related incident is encouraged to contact the Ellisville Police Department at 636-227-7777 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

There’s something especially cruel about using a space designed for LGBTQ+ connection as a means of targeting someone. Dating apps already come with enough emotional gymnastics without having to consider whether a potential match is actually a threat.

Nobody should have to treat looking for a date like preparing for an ambush. And no one should be attacked simply for being gay.

Grindr may be known for making introductions, but the alleged motive in this case is a reminder that hatred can find its way into even the most ordinary attempts at human connection.