David Amerman (12 Pack) from VH1 is a Goldin Silver Fox!

You want to talk about gay awakenings? David Amerman, often referred to as 12 Pack, was definitely one of mine. I mean, who could forget those leopard print briefs? Who could forget those abs, biceps and sly smile? And, luckily for me (all of us?), it appears that David has kept his physique and face card on point nearly two decades after he found fame on reality TV.

After guest spots on an MTV show and a courtroom show, David Amerman was cast as one of Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s potential suitors in her spin-off reality show I Love New York (2007). He was also a potential suitor in Daisy of Love (2009), and I was always shocked that he didn’t receive his own relationship series on VH1 considering he finished quite high on both speed dating shows.

David Amerman received the nickname 12 Pack from Tiffany “New York” Pollard, for obvious reasons, and the monicker has stuck with him ever since then. While his last VH1 reality show was I Love Money, where he was eliminated from getting the grand prize quite early, 12 Pack would pop up many years later in Netflix’s King of Collectables in 2024.

Play

Suggested: Reality TV Star is Shredded and Thriving After Finding Fame

David, now age 43, is doing very well for himself and doesn’t need a check from VH1, MTV or Netflix to keep the bills paid – though I’m sure it would certainly help. He now works as the head of revenue at auction house Goldin, as a home remodeling agent and an unofficial sports commentator. He also has a kid!

Listen, I like David. He’s tall, dark and handsome, he’s a go-getter who wants more for his life than to be a former reality TV star, and he was a major part of my gay awakening as a teenager. And, as a UFC fan, I’m thrilled that he just went live with Hall of Famer and six-time champion Randy Couture.

Comment your thoughts here and on social media and let me know what memories you have of David.

Now for David Amerman’s Recent Hottest Looks

(Disclaimer: David Amerman is straight. Just thirsting here.)