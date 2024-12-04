David Archuleta Spills The Tea on His Sex and Dating Life

David Archuleta, once the teenage heartthrob who made fans swoon with post-American Idol hits like ‘Crush‘ and ‘A Little Too Not Over You,’ has undergone a remarkable transformation. Known for his “good boy” image—charming, timid, conservative, and deeply religious—the now 33-year-old singer has since come out and left Mormonism, embracing his authentic self.

In a candid appearance on The Spill with John Sibilly, Archuleta opened up about his journey, including navigating dating as an out and proud gay man, being engaged to women even after coming out and while he was a Mormon, and exploring his evolving views on intimacy and relationships– in other words, is he a top or a bottom?

It’s the most fascinating thing to witness how the American Idol second runner up (I’m still reeling to this day) is a far cry from the David Archuleta in his early 20s, but at the same time, you still see that David is still truly himself, but even better.

Having said all of this, what exactly is David’s ideal partner? He says, “I need someone to match my energy.” He expounds on this by explaining:

“I come across as a very sweet and docile person, and in many ways, I am. But at the same time, I’m not. I have a fiery side that people don’t usually expect from me. They often say, ‘Oh, but you’re so sweet,’ and I think, ‘Yes, I can be sweet, but there’s more to me than that.'” He adds, “You’ve got to be willing to show your good, bad, ugly, feisty, and caring sides.”

NOTE: However, David also says that he has a tendency to like Hispanics… just letting you know if you want to slide into his DMs, respectfully.

It’s a simple ask from Archuleta who, like he said, comes across as sweet, and sometimes that’s the only thing people see. So the interview was a great way to get to know the singer’s other sides–more fiery, more open, and definitely funnier! During the interview, David was asked by the host about what makes him horny, to which Archuleta responded, “A good face.” Okay, hear him out, folks. David explains that he is more into the person per se, and not the specifics.

“I don’t understand when people say things like, “Oh, that good dick,” or rave about it. I’m like, what’s attractive about a dick? Sure, it’s a sensational part of the body, but I don’t think they’re pretty.”

On the topic of sex and dicks, Archuleta shares he might even be demisexual seeing as he’s not looking to have sex unless he forms an emotional connection with someone.

“Oh, you’re demisexual.” I’m like, “You know, I think I am.” That’s nice. And it’s like, demisexual is like, on the scale of asexual. If I don’t have, like, this emotional connection with you, it’s like, if I’m not into dick anyway, then it’s like, I’m not going to be going out seeking it.”

Okay, I know why you’re really here. You’re here to find out if Archie’s a top or a bottom, right? Well…he says he considers himself a vers.

“There are people who assume I’m just bottom, bottom, bottom. And when they first started saying that, I didn’t even know what it meant. I was like, ‘What do you mean, a bottom?’ Because, you know, I didn’t know that kind of terminology before. So I was addressing someone, and I’m like, “You know, I’m sure other people enjoy that.” I just can’t relate because my experience has not been that. But I would consider myself a vers. It’s not like I’m even into dick, and I’m not really into ass either, to be honest. It’s like, I’m into the person. Doing only one thing is boring to me.”

Well there you have it, folks! You can watch the entire interview here if you want to go check that out.