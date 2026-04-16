David Corenswet Goes Blonde and Gritty for His Most Emotional Role Yet

There’s a new look in town—and it belongs to David Corenswet.

Gone are the perfectly styled brunette curls and squeaky-clean superhero polish. In their place? A blonder, rougher aesthetic topped off with a very committed mustache. It’s giving 1980s locker room energy. It’s giving NFL sidelines. And most importantly—it’s giving range.

Because Corenswet isn’t just switching up his look for fun. He’s stepping into the cleats of John Tuggle, the man famously known as “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Who Was John Tuggle, Really?

For those unfamiliar, Tuggle earned his nickname after being the last pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, selected by the New York Giants. In a league where draft order can define careers, being last is rarely celebrated.

But Tuggle didn’t follow the script.

During his rookie season, he played with heart and determination, eventually earning Special Teams Player of the Year for the Giants. More than stats, though, it was his spirit—his optimism, resilience, and kindness—that made him unforgettable within the NFL community.

He wasn’t just “Mr. Irrelevant.” He became something much more meaningful.

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Corenswet Steps Into the Story

For Corenswet, this role marks a striking shift from his recent portrayal of Clark Kent—a character defined by strength, control, and near-mythical composure. Tuggle, on the other hand, is human in the most grounded way. Messy. Emotional. Real.

And that’s exactly what drew Corenswet in.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he reflected on the deeper themes behind the story:

“What happens when a person who has defined himself by optimism and resilience is faced with a losing struggle?”

It’s not just a question about football. It’s a question about life.

“Can grace and dignity and humor and love transform failure into its own kind of success? These are the questions I thought were asked by John’s story and I think are asked of each of us at various points in life,” Corenswet said. “I love a reminder to smile at the person in front of me, or smile to myself, and just marvel at the reality of the moment. I think John served as that kind of reminder to a lot of people.”

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From Polished to Personal

Visually, the transformation is immediate. Corenswet’s take on Tuggle is less polished, more lived-in. The mustache alone does a lot of heavy lifting, but it’s the energy that really sells it.

Where Superman stands tall and untouchable, Tuggle feels accessible—someone you root for not because he’s perfect, but because he isn’t.

And that’s where Corenswet shines.

A self-proclaimed theater kid and lifelong lover of the arts, he brings a level of emotional awareness that feels tailor-made for a role like this. There’s a sincerity to his performances, a willingness to sit in vulnerability rather than power through it.

The Director Knew Immediately

For director Jonathan Levine, there wasn’t much debate when it came to casting.

“The true story of John Tuggle was filled with triumph and laughter, romance and heartache.” Adding, “Depicting Tuggle onscreen necessitated an actor who could deliver on all of those things: someone who radiated John’s charm, charisma and infectious good nature, but also had the dramatic chops to navigate his journey with truth and depth.”

And for Levine, the choice was clear: Corenswet “is truly the only person I can imagine playing John,” says the director

David Corenswet all wet in a new segment for W Magazine… SIR?!?? pic.twitter.com/WwxjVaPJ35 — ♔ (@MENin4K) February 5, 2026

More Than a Sports Story

At its core, this isn’t just a sports biopic—it’s a story about perspective.

Tuggle’s journey reframes what success looks like. It asks whether being overlooked, underestimated, or even labeled “irrelevant” can still lead to something meaningful.

And in a world obsessed with winning, that message hits differently.

Final Play

David Corenswet could have stayed comfortably in his superhero era. Instead, he chose something riskier—something quieter, more human.

A mustache. A blonde glow-up. A role rooted in heart rather than heroics.

And if this transformation is any indication, Corenswet isn’t just proving his range. He’s redefining it.

Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story is set to come out on Christmas Day, December 25, 2026.