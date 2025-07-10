Okay, we know Superman and Lex Luthor are supposed to be mortal enemies, but David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are clearly rewriting the script—and maybe each other’s wardrobe choices too!

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult recreate the makeover scene from ‘THE PRINCESS DIARIES’ pic.twitter.com/zW8sB7feRs — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 17, 2025

The two are currently starring in the latest Superman film as the Man of Steel and his iconic bald nemesis. But during the press tour, fans can’t help but notice that their off-screen chemistry is way less “villain versus hero” and way more “soulmate twin flames who shop at the same store.”

Last week, on June 30, Nicholas Hoult stepped out in New York City looking like an editorial ad come to life—biceps out, arms glistening, and a perfectly styled “I work out but I’m also chill about it” ensemble. The internet, naturally, lost its collective mind.

Then—plot twist!—on July 9, David Corenswet exited his Today Show interview wearing what can only be described as Nicholas Hoult’s outfit’s long-lost twin. Same sleeveless style. Same color palette. Same muscley goodness.

Fans took notice. But the best part? So did David.

The Superman actor posted a cheeky Instagram post acknowledging the unintentional (intentional?) twinning moment, making it very clear that he’s in on the joke—and possibly the ‘ship. Honestly, we love a man with self-awareness and symmetrical deltoids.

But wait, there’s more: Nicholas Hoult, not one to be outdone in the banter department, amped up the flirt-energy during his appearance on the Armchair Expert Podcast. Reflecting on how nice it is to be embraced by someone bigger than you (his wife’s words!), Hoult said:

“David could hold you. And I did ask him.”

Let’s all take a moment to scream into a pillow because Corenswet even reposted it!

While their characters may battle it out on the big screen, in real life these two are giving us the rom-com slow burn we never knew we needed. Lex and Superman: enemies in public, cuddle buddies in private? The fanfiction writes itself.

Honestly, between the matching outfits, mutual admiration, and lighthearted cuddling confessions, we wouldn’t mind seeing a sequel called Superman: Redefining Rivals—rated PG for Pretty Gay (and great arms).

And to that we say: twinning is winning.