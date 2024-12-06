‘Survivor Mexico‘ alum David Ortega is getting down low and channeling his inner Magic Mike, showing of his captivating sensuality and showmanship in front of a wild crowd who are pumping up the cast of the Bandidos Experience– a show “for them and for all those who are willing to live the experience of creating their erotic fantasies.”

David Ortega has been sharing moments of himself thrusting on stage shirtless and smirking while the audiences watch him move smoothly and confidently. The Survivor Mexico alum is joined by Mariano Rodriguex, Julio Gon, Jose Carlos Farrera, Alfonso Jaén, and other rotating cast members. Each one of the cast members have been showing unique themes in their solo performances from twerking in animal print underwear to stripping off their black suit and tie; the variation will be sure to fuel your imagination.

David took to Instagram to share a steamy post of himself thrusting on the cold, hard stage, much to the delight of onlookers. The dashing star flaunted his dance moves, stripping off one piece of clothing at a time, leaving the audience craving for more.

Here’s another angle, just in case the first one wasn’t enough. I mean, you have to see almost everything right?

In another group performance, David is now seen wearing a red jumpsuit similar to his fellow cast members where they synchronously wave their bodies and thrust against the hot and heavy atmosphere to the screams and holler of the audience.

The Persuíd CEO has been dropping the ultimate thirst traps all over our feeds, and if you’ve dared to tap through his Instagram stories, you already know—getting in on the Bandidos Experience isn’t just a want; it’s a full-blown need!

Photo Credit: @davidortega55

Photo Credit: @davidortega55

The multi-hyphenate has been working hard to keep his professional portfolio updated with time spent modeling, traveling for brands, stripping, making content, and making appearances as an influential personality, all while managing his popular underwear and swimwear brand Persuíd.

In order to look his best on stage and on the Gram, David also shares that he puts the time and effort to work out at the gym and to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In a shirtless bathroom video selfie, David captioned his post:

“Big changes require big efforts. Are you the one who gets motivated or the one who feels criticized?”

Check out the rest of David’s hard-earned muscles, but if you want to see it even closer head on over to the Bandidos Experience page…or to the VLTN Social Room if you’re in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico. Hey, you might just get David to thrust right in front of you while he’s on stage.

