Debra Messing Under Fire for Anti-Mamdani Posts

It’s been a messy week for Will & Grace actress Debra Messing, who’s facing heavy criticism after sharing a series of Islamophobic and inflammatory memes about Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York City. What started as political support for her preferred candidate spiraled into a controversy that’s now dominating social media.

Messing: From Grace Adler to Political Firestorm

Messing, 56, took to Instagram in the days leading up to Election Day to back Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor running as an Independent. She posted that she voted for Cuomo because New York “needs someone with experience,” adding, “Our city is too massive, complex, and consequential to have someone 33 years old who has never held a job.”

But once the votes were counted and Mamdani claimed victory—earning 50.4% of the vote compared to Cuomo’s 41.6%—Messing’s tone shifted from political advocacy to something darker. The actress reposted a slew of content targeting Mamdani’s identity and faith, including memes labeling him “Osama bin Mamdani” and calling on New Yorkers to “vote no to terrorism.”

One particularly inflammatory image described the incoming mayor as “An Actual Communist Jihadist… A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist.” That post has since been removed, but not before screenshots circulated widely online.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani’s story stands in sharp contrast to Messing’s posts. The 33-year-old politician is a Democratic Socialist, not a communist—a distinction that matters given the rhetoric being spread. Born in Uganda to Muslim parents, Mamdani immigrated to the United States as a child and became a citizen after college. He’s been open about his progressive values, focusing on housing reform, public transportation, and community development.

Far from the “terrorist” caricature being shared online, Mamdani has publicly condemned violence, including Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. He has, however, been outspoken about Palestinian rights and critical of the Israeli government’s policies—stances that appear to have triggered Messing’s posts.

Messing’s Posts and the Trump Connection

Messing, who is Jewish and a longtime advocate for Israel, seemed to take personal issue with Mamdani’s pro-Palestine stance. On Election Day, she went further—resharing posts that identified Mamdani’s volunteers and amplifying a Truth Social post from Donald Trump that labeled Mamdani a “JEW HATER” while scolding Jewish voters for supporting him.

The irony wasn’t lost on many, especially given Messing’s history as an outspoken liberal voice and frequent critic of Trump during his presidency.

It’s Pretty Messing: Public Backlash and Online Reactions

The response was swift and severe. One Instagram user called out Messing for posting a “deeply Islamophobic story maligning all Muslims.” Meanwhile, on X (formerly Twitter), users mocked the unfolding chaos:

“Debra Messing is about to crash the Instagram app worldwide.”

“Has anyone checked on Debra Messing?”

“The Debra Messing crash out is gonna be so funny, I can’t wait.”

As memes about her memes flooded social media, critics accused Messing of hypocrisy—condemning hate in one breath while spreading it in another.

A Bigger Conversation About Identity and Misinformation

At its core, this controversy highlights a growing tension between online activism and accountability. While Messing’s support for Cuomo was legitimate political expression, her decision to amplify misinformation and Islamophobic language crossed a line many believe cannot be ignored.

And while Mamdani has largely stayed above the fray, his win—despite the smear campaign—underscores a broader cultural shift in New York City’s politics: one where diverse identities and progressive platforms are increasingly taking center stage.