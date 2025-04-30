Return to Wisteria Lane: The Secrets Are Back and Juicier Than Ever

Desperate Housewives fans, brace yourselves — we might just be heading back to the scandal-soaked streets of Wisteria Lane. Thanks to the powerhouse duo of Kerry Washington and Natalie Chaidez at Onyx Collective, a brand-new series titled Wisteria Lane is officially in the works, and it promises to bring all the delicious drama, dark humor, and jaw-dropping secrets that made the original series a cultural phenomenon.

In an exclusive reveal to Deadline, the upcoming show is described as a:

“…fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein of Desperate Housewives, set among a group of five very different friends — and sometimes frenemies — who all live on a picture-perfect cul de sac called Wisteria Lane.”

Sure, the neighbors might look like they’re living the dream with their sparkling SUVs, Instagram-worthy homes, and glossy smiles. But let’s not be fooled: behind those white-picket fences lie secrets that are dying to be unearthed.

Executive producer Natalie Chaidez is teaming up with Kerry Washington, who’s producing via her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Also joining the executive production dream team is Stacey Sher (Into the Badlands) under her Shiny Penny company. With such a stacked lineup behind the scenes, Wisteria Lane is shaping up to be every bit as addictive as its predecessor.

As for whether Kerry Washington will step out from behind the camera herself? That’s still up in the air. But considering her Scandal-level expertise in navigating juicy secrets, we can only hope she makes a cameo (or more).

Of course, longtime fans will remember the original Desperate Housewives cast that graced our screens from 2004 to 2012 — Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Nicollette Sheridan, whose off-screen antics (hello, iconic magazine cover feud) sometimes rivaled the show’s scripted chaos.

Where exactly Wisteria Lane will stream is still to be confirmed, but since Onyx Collective’s current roster is available via Hulu and Hulu Originals, that seems like a safe bet.

Bottom line? Clear your schedules and dust off your best suburban-chic attire — because secrets, scandals, and sultry storylines are about to make a very stylish comeback.

