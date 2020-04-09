Breaking:”Desperate Housewives” Is Getting A Reunion-With A Twist

From the moment the show wrapped in May 2012, rumors have flown about a Desperate Housewives reunion. Would all of the ladies take part? Would the rumor that a rebooted version would center around Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria) returning to Wisteria Lane, alongside brand new co-stars like Pose breakout star Dominique Jackson take shape? It looks like now, some of the rumors can finally be put to rest; the women that can be credited with officially kicking off the “Housewives: phenomenon are reuniting.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the cast of Desperate Housewives, will reunite for this week’s livestream episodes of Stars in the House, the series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise donations for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts. The women returning to reflect on their disaster-laden time on the Lane are Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria. Nicolette Sheridan will not be attending (for reasons unknown). Felicity Huffman will not be in attendance, nor will Teri Hatcher. While Hatcher has previously said she would be the first to return for a reunion, her notoriously prickly relationship with her co-stars might be a factor. While the cast reuniting without three of its tentpole stars might pose a challenge, having Willams return alongside the show’s narrator (Brenda Strong as MaryAlice Young, who’s suicide kicked off the series) still brings back some of our favorites ladies to dish on their lives since the curtain came down on their overly dramatic lives on Wisteria Lane and look back on some of their favorite moments.

Speaking of Hatcher, recently she and former co-star Vanessa Williams had a mini reunion of their own on Instagram. They shared a live feed where they discussed quarantine life and of course, Desperate Housewives!

Catch the whole schedule for “Stars In the House” here