Dino Phillips Dies at 55: A Gay Adult Star Gone Too Soon

It’s not often the world is gifted with individuals who leave an imprint so deep that their absence is felt by a community at large. The passing of Dino Phillips, born Dimitri Perparos, is one such loss. Known for his work in the gay adult film industry and as a beloved fixture in West Hollywood, his unexpected death at the age of 55 has left many in mourning.

Though details surrounding his death remain sparse, the outpouring of love and admiration from those who knew him speaks volumes about the kind of person he was. His passing was sudden, and according to a GoFundMe campaign created to cover his funeral expenses, it caught everyone off guard.

Chi Chi LaRue, a legendary gay adult film director and DJ, shared a simple but poignant sentiment on social media: “So sad. R.I.P. Dino Phillips.” For those in the know, those words resonate deeply. LaRue, who witnessed Phillips’ career unfold, encapsulates what many in the industry feel—his death is a blow not only to the world of adult entertainment but to everyone who was touched by his kindness and generosity.

A Sweet Soul in a Rough World

Sabin Gray, a former colleague of Phillips during the 1980s-90s, reflected on their time together in the adult film industry with warmth: “Dino Phillips was a sweet guy who I could always depend on to help me out with charity fundraisers and events.” Their connection wasn’t just professional. It was personal—built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to uplifting others.

Gray fondly recalled the last time they met: “I was visiting L.A. Mickey Skee, and I sat with Dino and director Jerry Douglass at the opening night of Jerry’s play about Deep Throat.” Now, tragically, both Dino and Jerry Douglass have passed on, and Gray’s words capture the bittersweetness of their shared history.

For those who only knew Dino through his work, it’s easy to forget the human being behind the camera. Phillips, by all accounts, wasn’t just someone who made a name for himself in front of the lens. He was a friend, a mentor, and a constant presence in his community. As Mark Morris, one of the GoFundMe organizers, shared, Dimitri was “more than a friend. He was family.”

This was the essence of who he was—someone whose kindness, compassion, and infectious laugh made everyone around him feel seen and heard. His beauty wasn’t just skin-deep; it was in the way he made people feel safe, loved, and valued.

A Community in Mourning

Dimitri’s death has left a void that’s hard to fill. His friends, family, and colleagues describe him as a pillar of the community, always ready with a shoulder to lean on or a helping hand to lend. The GoFundMe campaign aimed at funding his final expenses is a testament to the love he fostered throughout his life. It’s not just about the cost of a funeral; it’s about honoring someone who gave so much of himself to others.

The campaign page reads: “His departure has left an immeasurable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him.” And this is true—those who were closest to Dimitri knew the depth of his heart. Whether he was at a charity event, supporting a friend’s creative project, or just hanging out in the heart of West Hollywood, Dino Phillips was always there, always giving.

For those who can, donations to the GoFundMe page will help ensure that Dimitri is given the dignified farewell he so richly deserves. After all, as his friends put it: “We want to honor his memory with the dignity and grace he deserves.”

You can contribute to the campaign and say your own goodbye to this beloved figure by visiting the GoFundMe link here.

A Final Tribute

Dimitri Perparos—Dino Phillips—was more than a name or a face in the adult film industry. He was someone who touched lives in a way that few ever will. He will be missed, but his memory will live on in the countless people whose lives he improved, whose hearts he touched, and whose spirits he lifted.

May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will never be forgotten.

Source: WEHO Times