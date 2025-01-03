TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of Drugs

Diplo rang in the New Year with a playful Instagram Story featuring three men sharing a kiss, cheekily captioned, “Me at midnight.” But the real question is: with whom? Hmm…

The popular American DJ and music producer has been known to post cheeky pics that show of his-well, butt cheeks, of him in his birthday suit, and silly and hot pictures of him shirtless while inviting fans to join him in his Running Club. Just as the new year dawned, Diplo shared an Instagram story of three men kissing. In the video, originally posted by Spencer Stewart (@spencerstew0), one blonde and two brunettes are seen exchanging nice, little, quick smooches on the lips. Short and sweet, but the tension is definitely palpable among the three! No wonder wanted one, or several, of his own!

Photo Credit: @spencerstew0

Diplo also went viral over the course of New Year’s Eve when he virtually appeared on the live broadcast of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. When Cohen asked the American DJ, “I’m so curious, what’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?” Diplo nonchalantly and candidly responded, “Right now. I did some on the helicopter, on the way here–I’m not even lying.” He added that it was a “light trip” and that he was “microdosing” per the Hollywood Reporter.

Diplo admitting to being high on LSD live on CNN for NYE coverage is what we really need pic.twitter.com/XGPwvydk9k — 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍💀 (@tMAIS0N) January 1, 2025

The Elastic Heart producer was in Los Angeles performing forI the Insomniac’s Forever Midnight event. Anderson Cooper even complimented the American DJ on his “light” night saying,

“I wish I was Diplo. I got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.’”

Diplo has been open about his sexuality and has been vocal about being “not not gay.” Although he has said in the past that he is not one to define his sexuality:

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. I don’t know if it’s gay unless you make eye contact… I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys I could date, life partner-wise.”

