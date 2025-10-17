Grab your tissues, because Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying and his husband Mark are officially stepping into their next duet — fatherhood! The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony back in July 2023, just shared the most heartwarming announcement: they’re going to be dads!

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, the pair captured the moment they found out the life-changing news. There are no dramatic edits or over-the-top reveals — just pure, unfiltered joy. As soon as the result sinks in, they collapse into each other’s arms, holding tight as if the entire world disappeared for a moment. The sound you hear next? The collective sob of millions of fans crying happy tears.

The comments section instantly turned into a love fest worthy of a Grammy. Scott’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, gushed, “I’m crying you guys!!! You will be the most amazing dads EVER!!!!!” Meanwhile, friends, fans, and fellow celebs flooded the post with love. Lance Bass chimed in with a joyful “Yes!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats boys!!!” while High School Musical alum Lucas Grabeel called it “A true life moment. Beautiful.”

Others echoed what everyone was thinking:

“This baby is already the luckiest 🥹”

“You two are going to be the best parents!!!”

“Congratulations, you will be the most wonderful, joyful, amazing dads!”

It’s the kind of outpouring that reminds us why people love the Hoyings so much — they radiate kindness, authenticity, and that warm “we’d totally be friends with them” energy.

But this wasn’t an overnight surprise. The couple has been open about their journey to parenthood. In an interview with People during the Kids’ Choice Awards earlier this year, Scott revealed they began the surrogacy process through an agency.

“We wanted to have our surrogate in L.A. because we want to go to every single appointment,” he shared. “The wait list was a lot longer for L.A., but it was worth it. We found someone amazing.”

And now, that long wait is finally over.

For fans who’ve followed Scott since Pentatonix’s early YouTube days, this is a full-circle moment. From winning The Sing-Off to becoming a global a cappella sensation, Scott’s journey has been all about harmony — in music, in love, and now, in family. Seeing him and Mark embrace this next chapter feels like watching the perfect chord resolve.

The baby news is more than just a personal milestone; it’s also a beautiful reminder of how far queer representation has come. Seeing a gay couple celebrated so loudly, so joyfully, and so publicly for starting a family is powerful. For young fans scrolling through their feeds, it’s proof that love, family, and happiness come in every form — and that two dads can absolutely make the world a softer, brighter place.

So here’s to Scott and Mark Hoying — two hearts, one harmony, and a brand-new melody on the way. Parenthood looks great on you already, boys.

Congratulations, Scott and Mark — your next big duet just arrived.