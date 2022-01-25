Drew Valentino Makes HIs Long-Awaited Adult Film Debut

Adult entertainers have been known to be discovered almost anywhere. For performers like Johnny Hazzard it fell into their lap, while for notable names like Rocco Steele, they voluntarily departed their retail career to pursue a career in front of the camera. For the newest Falcon/Naked Sword Exclusive Drew Valentino, this Garden State native launched his adult-entertainment career during a time when all of us were doing some self-reflecting of our own; during the pandemic lockdown. Fast forward to the present, and Valentino will be making his studio debut in the forthcoming “Dirty Desert Doctors” (from Hot House Video) opposite fellow adult performer Michael Boston.

The path to adult entertainment was not a direct one for Valentino. He was an educator (and a bartender on the weekends), with a packed professional and personal life. Already friends with fellow Falcon/Naked Sword exclusives Beau Butler and Cole Connor, Valentino inquired about pursuing a career in porn and linked up with well-known director Tony DiMarco. DiMarco ended up casting him in a Raging Stallion feature (with a release poised for this spring), with a recommendation to company president Tim Valenti to showcase Valentino as a possible exclusive.

Valenti told XBIZ that Valentino has “everything we look for when signing a new exclusive.” Going on to say “He’s a dynamic, sexy newcomer with an engaging personality and a professional, enthusiastic attitude. We are thrilled to share this new discovery with porn fans around the globe as an extraordinary addition to our roster of world-class exclusive men”.

I caught up with Valentino briefly and he exclusively told me what it feels like to go from small town educator/mixologist to one of the most in-demand and buzzed about new performers in the adult entertainment world. “I’m just really grateful to be born & raised in such a diverse place as New Jersey” Valentino told me. “Growing up with all types of people is what has allowed me to build chemistry with just about anyone within the porn industry” he said.

