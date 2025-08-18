Matt and Beau’s ‘Probably This’ Announces Their Breakup

In a world where #CoupleGoals and #RelationshipInspo reign supreme, the TikTok breakup video from Matt Armato and Beau Ciolino—the beloved New Orleans couple behind the popular home lifestyle brand Probably This—is a wake-up call that even the most picture-perfect relationships can evolve. After 12 years of love, laughter, and DIY tutorials, the duo revealed that their romantic relationship has come to an end. But, as they made crystal clear, this isn’t the end of their bond—it’s just a new chapter.

For fans who’ve watched their journey unfold over the last decade, the news felt like being let in on something deeply personal. You could feel it from the moment the video starts—Beau, calm and composed, and Matt, blurting out the words no one really wants to hear: “Well, we broke up,” his voice low, his face heavy with emotion. There’s no sugarcoating the reality here. The rawness is palpable, and it’s almost like you’re a fly on the wall of a private moment.

Beau, ever the heart of Probably This, gently explains: “It’s been a privilege doing 12 years together as partners and for 10 years sharing that online with everyone. I think that there is so much love between us and really loving someone knows when to change the format of the relationship, and we’ve decided to just be best friends.” Simple, sincere, and as graceful as ever.

But Matt, who is clearly still in the midst of processing, can’t quite hold back the snark: “This is like the dumbest video I think I can imagine. This belongs in my journal, not out there, but I want you to know I’m single.” And—because it’s Matt—he can’t help but add a cheeky “wink-wink” for a hint of humor in an otherwise emotional moment. You get the sense that they’ve always balanced each other’s energy, and this moment is no different.

Despite the shift in their relationship status, Beau reassures fans that they’re “doing okay.” In fact, they’ve even gone on vacation together recently. And when it comes to future DIY projects, it seems like they’ve got each other’s backs: “If I need you to build something for me, I’m probably still going to call you,” Beau says, to which Matt quips, “You’re going to pay me.” The playful banter between them is an endearing reminder that love can be complicated, but it’s still love.

Matt, never one to shy away from a little self-reflection, wraps up the video with a note of bittersweet gratitude: “I’m going to take a second to lick my wounds. I’m really grateful to have had you in my life. I’m proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud of what we’re doing right now.” Beau, ever the optimist, offers a fist bump to seal the deal. Matt accepts it reluctantly, but the moment is still full of warmth.

From College Sweethearts to Home Decor Dynamos

Matt and Beau’s story began back in college at Loyola University, where their relationship was sparked by a serendipitous meeting at an internship info table. Their chemistry was immediate, and before long, they found themselves teaching English together in Vietnam. Talk about a whirlwind! But it wasn’t just their love for travel and adventure that kept them together—it was their shared passion for creativity.

In 2014, the couple launched Probably This, a blog that became a go-to source for approachable DIYs, home decor inspiration, and recipes, all set against the vibrant backdrop of New Orleans. Their different working styles complemented each other perfectly: Beau’s creative spontaneity met Matt’s meticulous attention to detail, and together, they built a brand that resonated deeply with their audience.

The blog’s success led them to publish a book, expand into other platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and—inevitably—become a digital duo that millions of followers looked to for inspiration. And while their romantic relationship may have come to a close, it’s clear that their professional bond remains strong. Will Probably This continue as a brand? The future is uncertain, but one thing’s for sure: the foundation they’ve built is anything but broken.

Redefining Love and Friendship

For their long-time followers, the breakup video was a reminder that relationships aren’t always as simple as they seem on the surface. It’s a wake-up call that even the most idealized partnerships—whether in love or business—undergo change. Sometimes, the most loving choice is to shift the relationship’s format entirely, even if it’s difficult.

There’s something inherently queer about their decision to redefine their bond. It’s a reminder that love isn’t always linear, and relationships don’t have to fit into predefined boxes. The idea that love can grow, evolve, and still thrive in different forms is something that resonates deeply within the LGBTQ+ community, where we’re often told that relationships must follow a prescribed narrative. Matt and Beau are showing us that love can be anything we make of it.

So, while it’s sad to see their romantic relationship end, the breakup video is a testament to the beauty of their partnership—one that continues to evolve, one that isn’t bound by societal expectations, and one that is still rooted in mutual respect and love.

Here’s to Matt and Beau: proof that love may change, but it doesn’t have to disappear. It can evolve into something even more meaningful—whether that’s as best friends, co-creators, or just two people who were meant to share a chapter in each other’s lives. And if nothing else, this breakup video proves that, in the end, they’ll always have their wit, their warmth, and their DIY skills to carry them forward.