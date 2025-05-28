Inside the Scandalous Split of David Geffen and His Young Husband

If you thought your dating life was complicated, spare a thought for David Armstrong—former go-go dancer, model, and now, the man caught in the whirlwind split from one of America’s most enigmatic billionaires, David Geffen. At 32, Armstrong’s marriage to the 82-year-old music mogul was a headline-grabbing odd couple story. But now, as the news breaks of their pending divorce, it turns out the family and exes have a lot to say—and honey, some of it is juicier than a Pride parade afterparty.

“I don’t know where he [David] is, or what the situation is, first I heard about it [was] one of my sons saw it on TV.” That’s Patrick Armstrong, David’s adoptive father, sounding as bewildered as anyone else about the whole saga. Apparently, the family was kept completely in the dark about the marriage until it blew up in the media. Given the 50-year age gap—yeah, you read that right—Patrick isn’t exactly surprised things are now unraveling. “I don’t know how you expect it to work out,” he said. “My soon-to-be former son-in-law is older than me.”

Oof. Harsh? Maybe. Honest? Definitely.

Patrick shared he wasn’t even invited to the wedding last year and last saw David two years ago at a family reunion, where marriage wasn’t even on the table. His first hint came from a Google search. “I never expected I could Google one of my kids’ names and have them show up,” he said. Isn’t that always the way with modern family dramas? Social media and Google replace family chats.



When asked about Geffen, Patrick wasn’t exactly handing out glowing reviews: “Some of the stuff I looked up, it kind of sounds like Geffen is a little overbearing. But you can’t believe everything you read. I can’t really have an opinion of him.”

Meanwhile, David’s ex-girlfriend paints a picture of ambition wrapped in designer labels and public fame. According to her, Armstrong “wanted the name brand stuff — the cologne, the sunglasses, the shoes. He wanted to be a public figure. He had big dreams.” She also suspects that money was a motivating factor in his marriage to the billionaire: “He cared a lot about the money, in my eyes.”

She was also quick to point out the age gap was a dealbreaker for her: “I sure as hell am not marrying someone 50/60 years older than me, so I can watch them die.” Talk about brutally honest.

The divorce filing itself, reported by TMZ, reveals even more layers. Geffen, with his $9 billion net worth and a history of founding iconic record labels like Asylum and DreamWorks, has hired superstar attorney Laura Wasser to handle the split. California law will likely protect most of his fortune, especially since dividends from his stocks—his main source of income now—are considered separate property. And since their marriage lasted less than two years, spousal support is limited. As top divorce attorney Martha Cohen Stine put it, “People are startled that there was no prenup. But in this case, not having a prenuptial agreement was strategically in billionaire Geffen’s best interests.”

In other words? Geffen played this smart.

Meanwhile, Armstrong’s family watches and waits, unsure if he’ll break his silence on the split. Patrick confessed, “We’re just kind of waiting now to see if he mentions it, bring it up on his own terms.”

This tale of love, money, and generational clash reads like a juicy novel, but it’s real life—complete with the kind of drama that’s sure to get talked about in brunches and drag shows alike. And if there’s one takeaway for the LGBTQ+ community, it might be this: whether you’re dating someone five or fifty years older, love is complicated—but so is money. And when you mix the two, you better be ready for the rollercoaster.

So whether your heart beats for go-go dancers, billionaires, or just the drama unfolding from the sidelines, remember: love doesn’t come with a handbook. And sometimes, it’s just a wild, glittering, and messy ride. Cheers to that.

Source: PageSix and NY DailyNews