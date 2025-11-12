Duncan James Confirms Romance with Alex Roque: “He’s My Gentle Giant”

Ah, love. It seems the stars are aligning for Blue heartthrob Duncan James. The 47-year-old singer recently confirmed that he’s in a blossoming relationship with Alex Roque, a dancer and personal trainer who has set the stage on fire with his Chippendales-style performances. And while some might have guessed their romance was more than just a friendly fling—we’re looking at you, mid-October tabloids—the couple has now gone public with their sweet love story, proving that true affection always finds its way into the spotlight.

RELATED: Duncan James Finds New Love with Hunky Stripper Alexandre Roque

After months of speculation, including vacation photos of the pair vacationing in Gran Canaria and hints about a shared TV project, James gave us the official word at the Children with Cancer UK Gala in London. There, he was positively glowing as he spoke about Roque, calling him “really considerate, respectful, and kind.” But Duncan didn’t stop there—he added that Roque is also “a very handsome boy,” because, let’s face it, who can blame him for the flirty vibes? “It’s new and it’s exciting,” Duncan confessed, further proving that the butterflies are still very much alive in their early romance.

Duncan James Gushes About His New Love: “He’s a Big, Gentle Giant”

Roque, who at 6’4” is hard to miss (and we don’t just mean in a physical sense), has won Duncan’s heart with more than just his looks. “He’s like a big, gentle giant,” James revealed with a grin, continuing, “He’s really kind, really considerate, and it’s just been fun.” With Roque’s impressive physique and genuinely sweet personality, it’s no surprise that Duncan is head over heels.

And there’s one more thing: Alex’s “love bug” tendencies. “He’s a real sweetheart. He’s a bit of a love bug, which is sweet. And he’s showering me with lots of love,” Duncan shared, no doubt melting the hearts of fans everywhere. Can we get an “aww” in the chat?

But James is no stranger to navigating the nuances of love in the public eye. And it seems like he’s not taking this one lightly. “He’s met my mum. She likes him,” Duncan said, referring to his beloved mother, Fiona. And, well, if Fiona approves, you know it’s the real deal. As James humorously pointed out, “If Fiona doesn’t like them, you know about it.”

Duncan’s Blue Bandmates Approve of Alex Roque: “I’ve Got Their Seal of Approval”

It’s clear that Roque is already becoming a beloved figure in Duncan’s life, as James revealed that the rest of the Blue band has given their seal of approval. “The boys have met him. The boys met him first. Because he came to a gig and met the boys, and they all like him as well. I’ve got their seal of approval,” Duncan shared proudly. So, it looks like Alex is more than just a passing fling—he’s already earned the trust and friendship of Duncan’s closest companions.

A Familiar Face on Stage

Roque, who also works as a personal trainer, is no stranger to the spotlight himself. He’s been dazzling audiences as a dancer with Forbidden Nights, a Chippendales-style touring show that caters to the queer community. And just in case you missed him, Alex has also appeared on a few reality TV shows, including Britain’s Got Talent and Australia’s Got Talent. So, while Duncan may be more used to singing on stage, Alex is busy shaking things up with his own brand of dazzling performance.

A Peaceful Parting: Duncan James and Rodrigo Reis Are Still Friends

Of course, no love story is complete without a bit of history. Duncan’s last public relationship was with Rodrigo Reis, his partner of six years. However, as Duncan explained, their split was mutual and amicable. “Me and Rodrigo, we just came to a natural end. And I love him to bits. So we’re still friends and everything. But yeah… six and a half years…” he shared. And if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that there’s nothing wrong with ending a relationship on good terms and leaving space for new beginnings.

From Speculation to Reality: Duncan and Alex’s Relationship Blossoms

As much as the tabloids might have tried to speculate on Duncan’s relationship status, it looks like we were all just a little bit ahead of the curve. Before Duncan’s official confirmation, Alex himself left a comment on one of our page’s stories about their lives, hinting that things were indeed blossoming in this sweet new romance. We’ve always had a hunch about these two, and now, it’s all out in the open.

So, there you have it—Duncan James and Alex Roque are more than just a rumor. They’re the real deal. And as fans, we couldn’t be more thrilled for the pair. Here’s to new love, genuine connections, and of course, a little bit of heart-fluttering sweetness along the way.

Whether you’re a Blue fan, a Roque enthusiast, or just someone who believes in love stories that make your heart sing, one thing’s for sure: this budding romance is definitely one to watch.

Source: DailyMail