‘Dune’ Fans Are About to Get Their Hands on Something Very Interesting

Are you a Dune fan? Well, AMC has something special for your next cinema trip, and we’re not entirely sure whether you’re supposed to eat from it or take it home for some private entertainment.

The latest Dune merchandise features a popcorn bucket with an extension shaped like the franchise’s iconic sandworm. And let’s just say the internet has already taken this design somewhere else entirely.

One Sandworm or Two? You Decide

The new popcorn bucket comes in two designs: one featuring a single sandworm and another with two sandworms extending from the container. The double-sandworm version even gives moviegoers the opportunity to put both hands into the bucket.

Now, we know it’s supposed to be a fun movie collectible, but whoever approved this design surely knew what they were doing. Between the suggestive shape and the placement of those sandworms, it’s practically begging for some questionable jokes.

First look at ‘DUNE: PART THREE’ popcorn buckets. https://t.co/Y033p4ak5j — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 29, 2026

And naturally, the comments section did not disappoint.

One fan announced, “im putting my hogdog in it,” while another declared, “Oh we double fisting.” Someone else joked, “We can all, we can all dune together.”

Honestly, the popcorn might end up being the least interesting thing about this bucket.

Others praised the design, with one commenter pointing out that cinema chains are now in a full-blown merchandise arms race, adding that the sandworm bucket from Dune: Part Two still hasn’t been beaten. Another simply showed respect for the decision to double down on the design.

READ: Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler on Riding a Sandworm in ‘Dune: Part 2

Dune: Part Three Is Coming

Of course, there’s an actual movie attached to all this excitement. Dune: Part Three picks up nearly 20 years after Paul Atreides takes control of the Imperium. Now emperor, Paul must confront rebellion, betrayal, and the consequences of his own rule, with Chani playing a central role in the unfolding conflict.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2026.

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So, whether you’re there for the epic science-fiction spectacle, the return of your favorite characters, or the opportunity to make questionable jokes about a sandworm, AMC seems to have your cinema experience covered.

Just remember to leave some popcorn for everyone else.