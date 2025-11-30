Dylan Efron + Big Beach Beef + More Eye Candy

| By

jakeS

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Jake Schum, who was still working, still smiling.

Dylan Efron may not have won the DWTS mirrorball trophy, but he left it all out on the dance floor – including his shirt.

Luke Evans’s pup Lala visited him on set:

Luke

Okkar Min Maung moved on:

Okkar

Tommy found his light:

TommyT

George Armstrong’s stache game is strong:

George

Thai paused for a pic:

Thai 1

Dhanush lost count of his abs:

Dhanush

Chase dressed casual for the gym:

Chase

Patrick basked in the glow of a Mexican sunset:

PatrickM

Jake Williamson kept it cowboy down in Dallas:

JakeW

Blake McGrath taught the Williams bros some gay anthems:

Blake

