Gray Sweatpants Games: Gus Kenworthy vs. Dylan Efron

Gray sweatpants season arrives every year with the subtlety of a Grindr notification at 3 a.m. It’s a cultural moment. A ritual. An unspoken agreement between gay men everywhere and the universe itself. And this year, the universe has truly provided — not once, but twice — in the form of Gus Kenworthy’s Vogue-sanctioned slutty athleisure and Dylan Efron’s hip-shaking internet meltdown.

Together, they’ve turned 2025 into a kind of Sweat Pants Olympics, in which nobody keeps score but somehow everybody wins.

Gus Kenworthy: The Vogue Vision of Sweatpants Sophistication

In one of the photos, it was Gus outdoors, sunlight warming his shoulders, wearing a tight white tank top that clings in all the right places. Frame a soft, teasing smirk. Below the waist? Those signature heather-gray sweatpants we’ve all practically earned a degree in analyzing. It’s not just an outfit. It’s an entire gay thesis.

On another photo, shifts gears: Gus stands in a park, monochrome and moody, wearing loose gray shorts, a ribbed tank, and a bomber jacket that looks like something a queer stylist would fight someone over. He grips a football at his side with the kind of seriousness that says, yes, I’m athletic, but also: I know you’re looking at my thighs. His posture is relaxed confidence, his face soft yet intense. It’s the look of a man who understands and fully accepts his role in gray sweatpants season.

All of this, of course, ties back to his viral British Vogue appearance. Gus didn’t just serve looks; he served gratitude. As he wrote, “The December issue of @BritishVogue hits newsstands tomorrow and honestly, I’m pretty gagged to be in her pages. An honour!”

British Vogue clearly knew exactly what they were doing, gifting the public a behind-the-scenes TikTok that blessed us with oiling, lighting, flexing, and angles that can only be described as ‘Approved by Gay Committee.’ His sporty style, his Olympic comeback narrative — it’s all wrapped in a humble glow that makes the whole spread feel less like fashion photography and more like a warm queer hug.

Dylan Efron: The Hip-Shaking Chaos King of Sweatpants Culture

Then there’s Dylan Efron, who entered the chat with the force of a thousand gay screams. Efron went viral in September after shaking his sexy hips in gray sweatpants, sending gays everywhere into joyful chaos.

During Dancing With the Stars, Dylan kicked off the season by basically twerking to “Milkshake” by Kelis — an act of community service. But the moment that truly detonated the internet was his rehearsal video for One-Hit Wonders Night.

It captures that exact energy: shirtless, mid-motion, body twisting with committed enthusiasm, and gray sweatpants hanging just loose enough to bounce with every movement. His hips are blurred from motion like even the camera couldn’t keep up with whatever spell he was casting.

It’s the kind of clip where you don’t even need audio to know he’s feeling the choreography in his bones. His entire form is in kinetic expression — legs bent, arms slicing the air, sweatpants moving in perfect, chaotic harmony. It’s no wonder fans didn’t just react; they ascended.

Where Gus gives elegance, Dylan gives chaos. Where Gus teases with subtlety, Dylan weaponizes a hip swivel like a man who’s never known shame.

Who Wore the Slutty Gray Sweatpants Better?

This isn’t a competition. It’s a buffet.

Gus is curated heat: sculpted arms, soft smirk, tailored sweatpants, and the kind of lighting that could start a religion.

Dylan is kinetic thirst: sweatpants clinging, hips spellcasting, and a level of chaotic good energy that could power a small city.

Gus is the editorial fantasy. Dylan is the viral earthquake.

The answer?

We win. Gray sweatpants win. Gays win.

Long Live the Season

Whether it’s Gus’s Vogue glam or Dylan’s rhythmic shenanigans, one thing is clear: gray sweatpants are less a garment and more a cultural event. And if this is the energy we’re carrying into winter… we are truly blessed.