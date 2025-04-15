Dylan Efron Delivers Dewy Skin and Dangerous Thoughts in Just a Towel

There are Instagram thirst traps, and then there is Dylan Efron in a towel, smoothing anti-aging serum onto his face like he’s not fully aware that his followers just dropped their phones.

Spoiler: He knows. He knows exactly what he’s doing.

In his new video—equal parts skincare tutorial and softcore PSA for thirst awareness—the The Traitors star appears fresh out of the shower, wrapped in nothing but a white towel and the glowing confidence of a man who just discovered the power of moisturizer.

First things first: the abs. They’re there. Front and center. V-cut on display like a Calvin Klein ad that somehow made it onto your feed by divine intervention. He’s leaning into his bathroom counter, giving you that “I just woke up like this” energy, and then—then—he starts talking about skincare.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve never really been into skincare. I’ve actually been pretty rough on my face over the years. But recently, I’ve decided to change that.”

We appreciate the vulnerability. But also? Sir, the only thing rough in this video is how hard our jaws hit the floor. He continues, while casually tapping the Clarins Double Serum Light onto his cheekbones with the grace of someone who’s clearly practiced in front of a mirror—and maybe, just maybe, knew exactly how the lighting was hitting.

“I’ve been using the new Clarins Double Serum Light for about two months now. I was sold on the anti-aging benefits, and I’m already seeing a difference.”

Same, babe. We’re seeing a difference too. Like, a marked improvement in our mood.

His towel never slips (tragically), but it’s slung low enough to make even the Clarins bottle blush. Meanwhile, his application technique is gentle, focused—like a man who’s learning self-care and simultaneously giving us a crash course in “How to Seduce the Internet in Under 60 Seconds.”

“It uses plants and active molecules leaving my skin smoother, more hydrated and just healthier. What I’ve noticed the most is way less morning puffiness, which is huge for me since I am not a morning person.”

Honestly, we’re not a morning person either—until this video. Morning puffiness is canceled. Hydration is trending. Dylan Efron in a towel is now our preferred alarm clock.

Then he hits us with the simplicity:

“It’s really that simple though. No crazy routine, just this, some moisturizer and SPF, and I’m out the door.”

Oh, you’re out the door? Because we’re about to be out of our minds.

Let’s be real: the skincare looks great, the routine is admirable, but the real star of this video is the unapologetic, unbothered towel aesthetic. It’s giving “Oops, did I drop that? 😌” It’s giving “I didn’t know you were watching (but I absolutely did).” It’s giving us life.

So yes, Dylan’s skin looks amazing. But more importantly, we feel amazing after watching it. Hydrated. Flushed. Slightly scandalized. Entirely blessed.