Dylan Efron Reveals His Thirst Trap Formula

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately and caught yourself sweating over a picture of a guy with abs so sharp they could cut glass while balancing on a tightrope, there’s a good chance that photo was posted by Dylan Efron. He’s made it an art form—no, seriously—crafting thirst traps that leave us not only questioning our life choices but also hoping that maybe, just maybe, we could pull off a back-arching, ocean-splashing, Speedo-wearing, rock-your-world moment ourselves. But here’s the twist—Efron isn’t taking himself too seriously. In fact, he’s in on the joke.

When The Traitors star spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his thirst trap technique, he shared the not-so-glamorous truth behind his viral content: “The secret’s just knowing that I’m in on the joke. I know I’m posting thirst traps and some people love it, some people hate it, but it’s fun at the end of the day.” And there it is—Dylan’s secret sauce isn’t just about flexing muscles or working angles, it’s about owning the fact that yes, this is a thirst trap, and no, he’s not afraid to laugh at himself while he’s doing it.

We get it, Dylan. It’s all fun and games until someone asks you for your workout routine. But he’s got more to his life than just Instagram angles. Between flexing his abs in a hot spring and casually showing off his tightrope-walking skills, Dylan stays remarkably grounded. “I’m so appreciative of it all, but I live a very simple life. I still walk my dog,” he told PEOPLE. “I still grocery shop, so my day-to-day hasn’t changed much, but I’m so grateful for the support.” Yes, Dylan, the rest of us are also trying to figure out how to do all of those things while maintaining our abs (but no pressure).

And it’s not just Dylan’s humility that keeps him from becoming a full-blown social media diva. His girlfriend, Courtney King, is his personal reality check. When asked about how fame plays into his love life, he explained that having someone like her keeps him grounded. “My girlfriend’s so offline, so every conversation with her is just our realities and we’re not thinking about what’s online or DMs or in the news,” he said, adding, “It’s just what our dog’s going to do tonight.” The real star here? Booey the dog. Forget the thirst traps—Booey’s daily antics are what we’re all truly here for.

But even as he navigates his rise to heartthrob status, Dylan knows who’s got his back. His brother, Zac Efron, may be Hollywood’s golden child, but when it came to The Traitors, Dylan didn’t need big brother’s advice. “Zac’s an actor. If I was going into acting for something, he would be the first one to give me some tips, but this is a different realm,” Dylan said. “This is more towards social media, which I do… So Zac showing his support was all I needed, but he’s not going to give me tips because he has no idea how these shows work.” Let’s be real—no one does thirst traps like Dylan. And Zac? He’s just over there starring in movies while we’re over here, wondering how Dylan manages to make flexing his abs look effortless.

In the world of reality TV, social media, and the constant pressure to keep up with the latest meme-worthy trends, Dylan’s approach to fame is refreshingly down-to-earth. Whether it’s posting a shirtless pic or simply walking his dog, he’s reminded of the importance of balance and keeping it all in perspective. So next time you see Dylan Efron posting a thirst trap that makes your heart skip a beat, remember: he’s just having fun, and—if we’re lucky—letting us in on the joke too.

