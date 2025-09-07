Dylan Efron Finds His Light + Ricky Martin At VMAs + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with ‘The Traitors’ champ Dylan Efron, who found his light while on vacay.

International pop star Ricky Martin rehearsed for the MTV Video Music Awards:

Shomari cast his vote at the body ballot box:

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas explored Portugal:

Ignacio extolled the virtues of warm water:

Vladislav took time to recover:

Birthday boy Max Emerson shared a pic of his ass:

Gymnast Arthur Nory was back in competition:

Dani Garrido stayed in the shade:

Zane Phillips showed off his new necklace:

Lucho sent regards from Colombia:

Gustavo was daydreaming in NYC:

James Lay showed off his kitchen with “upgraded appliances:”