Dylan Efron may have just snagged a Traitors Season 3 win (alongside Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten), but let’s be honest—he’s been winning our hearts (and making us sweat) way before that final shield was claimed. The adventurer, outdoor junkie, and certified thirst trap master is once again proving he’s got more than just a chiseled jawline and boulder-sized biceps—he’s got depth. And some climbing chalk. Lots of it.

Photo Credit: @dylanefron

You’ve probably seen him shirtless on a rock wall, dirt-streaked, glistening (likely unintentionally, but we’re not buying it), scaling cliffs like it’s just another Tuesday. But what you may not know is that climbing is more than just a sweaty sport for Dylan—it’s a lifestyle that’s humbled him, centered him, and yes, even taught him to let go…of ego, that is.

When asked about what challenges climbing brings, Efron said,

“People think, ‘I’ve got muscles, I’m gonna crush this,’ but the wall always wins if you try to brute-force it.” And no, we’re not crying because we’ve been personally victimized by a bouldering wall before—why do you ask?

Photo Credit: @dylanefron

The secret, according to Dylan, is technique. “Technique all day, that’s how you get better.” Strength may look hot on Instagram, but it’s grace on the wall that gets you to the top. Though frankly, Dylan seems to have both in suspicious abundance. We’re not mad. Just… impressed. And a little parched.

Now, before you ask—does climbing turn him on? “What? Like, sexually? I’m not sure,” he laughs. You know what, Dylan? We’ll allow it. You’re cute when you’re modest.

Photo Credit: @dylanefron

Despite taking home a sweet six-figure prize from The Traitors, Dylan’s major splurge wasn’t a yacht or private jet—it was a guest room and a dishwasher. Yes, really.

“I moved out of my one-bedroom little studio and now I’ve got a guest room and a dishwasher,” he shared. Clean dishes and humble vibes? A king.

Photo Credit: @dylanefron

So while Dylan’s abs are climbing Everest in terms of definition, his attitude stays down-to-earth. And if you’re looking to get inspired (or just stare respectfully), his Instagram is a well-curated exhibit of strength, sweat, and sincerity.

Remember folks: reach for the top, but stay grounded. And maybe, just maybe, invest in a dishwasher.

