Dylan O’Brien’s Allyship Isn’t Performative—It’s Personal

When you think of Dylan O’Brien, you might still picture him sprinting through post-apocalyptic ruins in The Maze Runner, or maybe flailing adorably in Teen Wolf, back when supernatural teen dramas reigned supreme and Tumblr was a legitimate life force. But these days, O’Brien is more interested in emotional depth than cardio, and his recent slate of roles is painting a portrait of an actor growing up—and out—into stories that mean something.

Enter Ponyboi, the queer neo-noir thriller that’s been making waves not just for its electric storyline, but for what it represents: a radical act of visibility. In the film, O’Brien plays Vinny, the lead character’s love interest and—because this is queer cinema—a pimp with a tender side. His co-star, River Gallo, wrote the film and is both intersex and non-binary, making Ponyboi the first film of its kind to be created and performed by someone of that experience. O’Brien stepped into the role with curiosity and humility.

“Going in, I was extremely uneducated on intersex and the intersex community,” he admitted in an interview with Adobe. “This was such an enlightening experience for me, and [River is] someone I hold so dearly now: a friend I’ll have with me for the rest of my life.” It’s not the kind of quote you usually hear from a guy whose IMDb page still contains “Stiles Stilinski,” but O’Brien’s openness has always been part of his charm.

Speaking to Vulture, O’Brien reflected on the broader LGBTQ+ presence in his life: “I have a trans, non-binary sibling and I know people who are queer. I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world.” That sibling, Julz, who uses they/them pronouns, frequently pops up on O’Brien’s Instagram feed—often with matching outfits or lovingly chaotic selfies, because of course they do.

And if you thought Ponyboi was his only foray into queer cinema, hold onto your cold brew: O’Brien is also starring in Twinless, a queer comedy set to premiere in September. The film follows two men navigating grief at a twin bereavement support group, only to stumble into something far more tender (and possibly shirtless). One particularly raw scene, O’Brien told Variety, was “the most naked thing I’ve ever had to do on a set.” We’ll leave that open to interpretation, but knowing queer cinema, it’s probably a mix of emotional and literal exposure.

What makes O’Brien’s recent trajectory so resonant isn’t just that he’s appearing in queer stories—it’s that he’s listening, learning, and loving out loud. He’s not here to play the ally card like a press badge. He’s showing up with heart, handing the mic to his collaborators, and choosing projects that challenge both his artistry and his worldview.

For a generation that grew up watching him dodge CGI monsters and pine after werewolves, it’s kind of poetic to see him now in roles that feel braver—not because they’re boundary-pushing, but because they’re honest. Dylan O’Brien isn’t running anymore. He’s standing still, speaking up, and if the queer community sees him, it’s because he’s looking back—open-hearted and unafraid.

What’s a role you’d love to see Dylan O’Brien play next?