‘Ponyboi’ Is Changing the Game for Intersex Representation

If River Gallo’s “Ponyboi” were a neon sign, it would be flashing a bold, unapologetic message: “I’m here, I’m queer, and I’m bringing you a story you didn’t know you needed.” The neo-noir thriller, which started as a short film that won the New York Short jury grand prize at NewFest31, has now expanded into a full-length feature, and the world—quite frankly—was overdue for it. After premiering at Sundance 2024 and finally gearing up for its June 27 theatrical release, “Ponyboi” is about to make a serious mark on both the LGBTQ and intersex communities. This isn’t just a film; it’s a cinematic revolution wrapped in grit, humor, and heart.

Gallo stars as Ponyboi, a Latinx intersex sex worker in New Jersey who finds himself embroiled in chaos after a drug deal goes sideways. The film takes place over the span of one wild day, as Ponyboi goes on the run from the mob, trying to survive—and maybe even discover who the hell he really is in the process. Gallo not only plays the lead role but also wrote and produced the feature, giving this project a deeply personal touch. Directed by Esteban Arango, it is a bold, chaotic, and thrilling exploration of identity, survival, and the raw emotions that come with being unapologetically yourself in a world that wants you to hide.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dylan O’Brien & River Gallo’s ‘Ponyboi’ Premieres at 2024 Sundance

At the heart of the film’s power is Gallo’s personal journey. In a statement, Gallo shared, “The road to making ‘Ponyboi’ has been as long as the New Jersey Turnpike—the backdrop of the film and a meaningful location in my childhood landscape.” Gallo’s relationship with identity is far from simple; as a child, they were told about their condition, Anorchia, a condition where testicles are absent at birth. Without consent, Gallo underwent surgery and hormone treatments to align their body with societal expectations of a cisgender man. It wasn’t until Gallo was 27 that they discovered they were intersex, and from there, everything changed. The short film, and now the feature, is a journey of coming to terms with their intersex, non-binary, and trans identity. It’s Gallo’s attempt to give a voice to a community that’s historically been invisible in popular media.

“We exist,” Gallo says, with quiet fury and immense pride. “It’s about time!” Gallo is referring to the intersex community, which comprises around 1.7% of the population—a population often forced to live in the shadows of societal norms and subject to harmful, non-consensual medical procedures. “Ponyboi” is breaking that silence, and in doing so, it aims to empower not just intersex individuals but also anyone who has ever felt like their existence didn’t fit neatly into society’s boxes.

Advertisement

Gallo is unflinching in their portrayal of Ponyboi—fierce, vulnerable, and sometimes hilariously relatable. “Ponyboi” is no one-dimensional character; they’re a complex, multi-faceted person whose story blends thriller, crime, romance, and comedy in an unpredictable yet thrilling way. Dylan O’Brien plays Ponyboi’s manipulative pimp, and Victoria Pedretti plays their best friend, offering a sense of camaraderie in an otherwise chaotic world. Murray Bartlett plays a potential client, while Indya Moore also stars, providing a rich ensemble of characters in this unpredictable journey.

RELATED: Dylan O’Brien Talks ‘Twinless’ and Using a ‘Gay Scale’ for His Role

Advertisement

Praise has already poured in, with the 2024 NewFest Grand Jury Award calling the film a “beautiful blend of personal storytelling” that highlights Gallo’s journey while delivering a propulsive thriller. IndieWire, too, was captivated by the “unapologetic crime saga” that “often comes across as excitingly undefinable,” something that feels like a love letter to both the queer community and the underrepresented intersex population. The review lauded Gallo’s “charmingly fierce performance,” pointing out how the film’s darkly comedic tone was anchored by their authenticity. The resulting performance is one that “communicates Ponyboi’s fury, fear, and fated fabulousness with the intentionality and first-hand connection of an artist who has been waiting their entire life to tell this story exactly as fearlessly as this movie does.”

The beauty of “Ponyboi” is not just in its hard-hitting story but in its potential to start real change. It will be the first narrative feature film created by and starring an intersex person to enter popular culture, and it promises to move the needle on visibility for both intersex individuals and non-binary people. In an industry where these stories are often sidelined, “Ponyboi” serves as a bright beacon, demanding space and respect for communities that have long been marginalized.

“Ponyboi” is more than just a movie—it’s a statement. It’s a challenge. It’s a celebration of the intersections that make us whole, even when the world would rather ignore them. It’s a kick in the pants for anyone who ever told you to quiet down, blend in, or be less than who you are.

Advertisement

So, when “Ponyboi” hits theaters on June 27, know that you’re not just watching a film. You’re witnessing history in the making. This is the intersex representation we’ve been waiting for, and trust me, it’s worth the wait.

Source: IndieWire