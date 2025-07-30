From EAGLES to Village Hearth: Safe Havens for LGBTQ Lives

There was a time—not too long ago—when LGBTQ youth walked into their schools every morning with dread in their hearts. Taunted for who they were, silenced in classrooms, and made invisible in hallways, many of these students didn’t just fall through the cracks—they were pushed.

But in 1992, a small miracle quietly began to unfold in Los Angeles: a public high school created for LGBTQ youth. It was called EAGLES Center, short for Emphasizing Adolescent Gay Lesbian Education Services, and it was nothing short of radical for its time. What started with twelve students quickly grew to 35 in the same year, each of them seeking what so many others take for granted—a safe place to learn, grow, and just be.

More than just a school, EAGLES was a haven. LGBTQ youth, often harassed and isolated in their previous schools, found solidarity in their peers and understanding from their teachers. It offered a kind of refuge that didn’t ask them to shrink or hide. In a 1994 interview, a student shared the liberating joy of attending EAGLES: “I can talk the way I want. Act the way I want. I don’t have to pretend to be someone else.” That quote captures the spirit of what EAGLES gave to its students: freedom.

The school’s leadership understood what was at stake. “They need a chance, a real chance,” said founder Jerry Battey in 1994. “But because of who they are, most people don’t have the time or the inclination to give them that chance.” Principal Newman echoed this commitment, saying simply, “If this is the only way we can educate these youngsters, we will do it.”

Photo Credit: EAGLES Center: Live to Tell: The First Gay and Lesbian Prom in America (1994)

EAGLES even made history by holding the first prom in the United States specifically created for LGBTQ students, open to teens from across the school district. Held at the Los Angeles Hilton in 1994, the event was a joyful defiance of the cultural limitations of the time—an unapologetic celebration of young queer lives.

Photo Credit: EAGLES Center: Live to Tell: The First Gay and Lesbian Prom in America (1994)

Though it grew to two campuses and nearly a dozen staff by 1999, EAGLES Center was tragically shut down in 2004 due to budget cuts. Its closure marked the end of a vital sanctuary—but not the end of its legacy. The spirit of EAGLES, of affirming queer identity through community, still lives on. And today, that same spirit has taken root in a very different but equally powerful setting: a senior living community in Durham, North Carolina.

Welcome to Village Hearth—a retirement community designed specifically for LGBTQ individuals aged 55 and above. Here, nestled in 28 cozy, single-story cottages, LGBTQ elders find something that once felt just as elusive as safety in a high school classroom: belonging.

Photo Credit: Village Hearth

For resident Barb Chase, 73, Village Hearth offered a chance to finally live openly after a lifetime in the closet. “I lived my life pretty much in the closet, and I was ready for an experience that was super affirming,” she shared. And she’s not alone.

Village Hearth was built by Margaret Roesch and her wife out of necessity. They couldn’t find a retirement option that welcomed them as they were. “I know if we ever ended up in assisted living or in a nursing home that we would have had to go back in the closet, potentially,” Roesch said.

It’s a common reality. Many older LGBTQ adults don’t have adult children to rely on, and entering traditional senior facilities often means confronting prejudice all over again. Village Hearth offers an antidote: community support, daily comfort, and the joy of living authentically, without fear.

Resident Ike put it plainly:

“We’re still in that generation where we don’t want to make people feel uncomfortable.”

That simple sentence carries the weight of decades of self-censorship, of learned caution. And it makes spaces like Village Hearth not just beautiful—but necessary.

Because as Ike added, “I feel like we’re going backwards, and so I think this type of community is needed more.”

From EAGLES to Village Hearth, the need for safe, affirming spaces for LGBTQ individuals remains vital across generations. Whether it’s a prom where teenagers can dance without fear or a cottage where elders can age with dignity, these spaces are more than buildings. They are bold declarations: You are welcome here. You are safe here. You belong here.

And in times that often feel uncertain, remembering the power of these spaces—and fighting to build more of them—might just be how we move forward with hope.

