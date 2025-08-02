Can you believe Nate Archibald is 40? Same. But Chace Crawford turning the big 4-0 hasn’t made us any less obsessed—if anything, he’s aging like the most expensive bottle of Napa Valley cabernet you only open on anniversaries. His cheekbones are still doing the Lord’s work, the jawline is as sharp as ever, and the man has officially entered his rugged, salt-and-pepper, “dad who surfs and makes you pancakes in the morning” era. And honestly? We’re here for every second of it.

Photo Credit: @chacecrawford

Advertisement

Let’s backtrack for a hot second. Crawford first swooped into pop culture royalty with his turn as Nate on Gossip Girl—the sensitive, rich Upper East Sider with perfect hair and a knack for romantic entanglements. Since then, he’s popped up in Glee, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Inheritance, and a number of other projects that made sure we never forgot that face.

But it’s his role in Amazon Prime’s The Boys as The Deep, a morally complicated, fish-loving superhero with serious abs and a splash of chaos, that has kept him firmly in the limelight—and made him a fan favorite once again.

Advertisement

RELATED: A Soaking Wet Chace Crawford In Italy? Yes, Please!

And just when we thought Chace couldn’t be any more swoon-worthy, enter: his love life. Rumor has it the Texas-born heartthrob is dating Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt. While neither has shouted it from the rooftops (celeb couples, take notes), Crawford may have quietly confirmed things with a cozy mirror selfie and a snap of Kelsey holding a birthday cake that reads “Happy Birthday, Darling.” We’re not saying we’re crying into our pillow—but we’re also not denying it.

Advertisement

But wait, there’s more! At 40, Crawford has also launched a new venture that feels very on brand: a clothing company called American Dream Clubhouse. The whole idea? He just wanted a damn good T-shirt. You know, the kind that fits right, looks right, and doesn’t unravel after two washes. And instead of complaining to his group chat about it like the rest of us, he decided to build one from scratch. Respect.

Advertisement

It’s not just a vanity brand either. He’s been actively involved—showing up to conferences, collaborating with designers, and getting hands-on with the process. According to him, these are the best T-shirts he’s ever worn. Considering the man could wear a potato sack and still turn heads, we believe him.

Photo Credit: @chacecrawford

Advertisement

So to recap: he’s 40, still gorgeous, dating a supermodel, acting in a hit TV show, and designing the perfect T-shirt. If you’re wondering whether Chace Crawford is winning at life, the answer is a very sexy yes.

And through it all, he’s kept that same quiet charm—the boy-next-door vibe with a little bit of grown-man spice. Honestly, it’s no surprise he still makes fans swoon the same way he did back in 2007. Only now, he also makes a really good T-shirt while doing it.