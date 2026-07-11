Elliot Page Faces More Online Hate as Fans Rally Behind Him

Elliot Page has spent years using his platform to live openly and authentically, but 2026 is a reminder that visibility can still come at a cost.

While promoting Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey, Elliot Page found himself at the center of another wave of online attacks after anti trans activist Riley Gaines responded to a video of the actor signing autographs in London ahead of the film’s premiere. Gaines posted on X, criticizing Page’s gender identity and making disparaging remarks about his transition.

The comments quickly sparked widespread backlash. Rather than allowing the post to dominate the conversation, many social media users pushed back in defense of Page and the broader transgender community.

One user wrote, “How pathetic is your life, that you feel the need to cling so desperately to relevance by punching down on others. So sad.”

Another commented, “You’re jealous he’s happy and you aren’t.”

A third simply asked, “Do you do anything else other than hate on trans people?”

The flood of supportive responses highlighted something equally important. While hateful voices can be loud, they are far from the only voices being heard.

A Familiar Feeling for LGBTQ People

For many LGBTQ people, especially those who grew up in the 1990s, stories like this feel painfully familiar.

Back then, simply existing as your authentic self often meant facing ridicule, whispers, or outright hostility. Many queer people learned to hide parts of themselves just to make it through school, work, or even family gatherings. While society has undoubtedly made progress, moments like these remind us that acceptance is never something to take for granted.

That reality is especially true for transgender people, who continue to face disproportionate levels of discrimination and harassment despite growing visibility in film, television, and public life.

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Representation Still Has Power

Since coming out as a transgender man in 2020, Elliot Page has become one of the most recognizable trans actors working in Hollywood. His openness has given many people someone to see themselves in, particularly young trans people searching for examples of successful individuals living authentically.

Now, Page is preparing for one of the biggest projects of his career, starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey as Sinon, the Greek soldier whose deception plays a pivotal role in the legendary Trojan Horse story.

It is another significant role in an already impressive career, proving that transgender actors belong in major productions not because they are trans, but because they are talented performers.

Choosing Compassion Over Cruelty

The internet often rewards outrage, but it also gives everyday people the chance to stand up for one another. The responses defending Page served as a reminder that kindness still exists, even when negativity dominates headlines.

For LGBTQ readers who remember growing up in the 1990s, the emotions may feel familiar. The fear of being judged, the hope of being accepted, and the relief of finding people who simply let you be yourself remain universal experiences.

The world has changed in many ways, but there is still work to do. Supporting transgender people should never be controversial. It is about recognizing their humanity, respecting who they are, and ensuring everyone has the freedom to live openly without becoming the target of harassment.

That is a message worth carrying forward, no matter the year.