Embracing The Wild Side + Sand Meets Fur + More Eye Candy

by

Levi Conely embraced the wild side (image via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Levi Conely embracing the wild side.

Jean Paolo shared his happiness:

Shyllon Melatti and his fellow Chippendales opened a new residency in Nashville this week:

Jet-lagged Joey Graceffa didn’t know if it was morning or night:

Shomari Francis showed off that winning smile:

Jesus wore blue:

Dani Garrido was sweaty after the gym:

Sam Cushing got dressed (click to play):

João Lima was the picture of sand meets fur:

Ramon Ventura hit the streets of Rio:

Larry was snacking on gym gains:

U. S. Sailor Paulo Batista stayed strong in the face of this week’s Supreme Court ruling allowing the Trump administration to begin expelling trans military service members:

Merek went glamour cowboy:

Romance novel cover guy Kevin Davis shared his journey:

Bruno Baba was back on his surfboard:

David Alcocer took it all in stride:

Nathan showed off some serious “fitness at 50:”

 

