Embracing The Wild Side + Sand Meets Fur + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Levi Conely embracing the wild side.
Jean Paolo shared his happiness:
Shyllon Melatti and his fellow Chippendales opened a new residency in Nashville this week:
Jet-lagged Joey Graceffa didn’t know if it was morning or night:
Shomari Francis showed off that winning smile:
Jesus wore blue:
Dani Garrido was sweaty after the gym:
Sam Cushing got dressed (click to play):
João Lima was the picture of sand meets fur:
Ramon Ventura hit the streets of Rio:
Larry was snacking on gym gains:
U. S. Sailor Paulo Batista stayed strong in the face of this week’s Supreme Court ruling allowing the Trump administration to begin expelling trans military service members:
Merek went glamour cowboy:
Romance novel cover guy Kevin Davis shared his journey:
Bruno Baba was back on his surfboard:
David Alcocer took it all in stride:
Nathan showed off some serious “fitness at 50:”