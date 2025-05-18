Embracing The Wild Side + Sand Meets Fur + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Levi Conely embracing the wild side.

Advertisement

Jean Paolo shared his happiness:

Shyllon Melatti and his fellow Chippendales opened a new residency in Nashville this week:

Advertisement

Jet-lagged Joey Graceffa didn’t know if it was morning or night:

Advertisement

Shomari Francis showed off that winning smile:

Advertisement

Jesus wore blue:

Dani Garrido was sweaty after the gym:

Advertisement

Sam Cushing got dressed (click to play):

Advertisement

João Lima was the picture of sand meets fur:

Advertisement

Ramon Ventura hit the streets of Rio:

Larry was snacking on gym gains:

Advertisement

U. S. Sailor Paulo Batista stayed strong in the face of this week’s Supreme Court ruling allowing the Trump administration to begin expelling trans military service members:

Advertisement

Merek went glamour cowboy:

Advertisement

Romance novel cover guy Kevin Davis shared his journey:

Bruno Baba was back on his surfboard:

Advertisement

David Alcocer took it all in stride:

Advertisement

Nathan showed off some serious “fitness at 50:”