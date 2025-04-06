Morning Light + Wet Not Wild + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagram eye candy from the week beginning with Sebastian, who kept it chill in the morning light.
Heartstopper star Kit Connor covered FLAUNT Magazine #heartstopped:
Flavio was just passing through:
‘The Traitors’ star Dylan Efron got ready for his closeup:
Shomari Francis was all smiles at the beach:
Just another day at the office for cover guys Kevin Davis and Robert White:
Daniel Kopecky kept it wet, not wild:
Sebastian Barraza went buckwild.
Max Emerson got his Vitamin D:
Chase Carlson did not skip leg day:
Gus Kenworthy stayed focused:
Roberto Portales is a Tampa Bay Lightning fan:
Trevor Bell checked his progress: