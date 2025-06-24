After several years of public scrutiny and legal controversy, non-binary actor Ezra Miller (they/them), best known for their roles in The Flash and Fantastic Beasts, is signaling a return to Hollywood—and it’s with a familiar collaborator. In a surprise appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Miller showed up to support longtime friend and director Lynne Ramsay, reigniting curiosity about their career and future in film.

Ramsay, acclaimed for her work on We Need to Talk About Kevin, where she first collaborated with Miller in 2011, confirmed that the two are teaming up once again—this time, for a vampire film. The project marks Miller’s first major role since Miller left the spotlight to get help.

“I’m working with her again,” Miller said in an interview at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival.

“That will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that her and I are writing together. I’ve been writing a lot because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me.”

That “solitude” refers to a period of retreat following a string of controversies. Miller made headlines in 2020 when a video surfaced of them appearing to choke a woman outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Though no charges were filed, the footage quickly went viral and sparked public concern.

In 2022, Miller faced further legal issues, including an arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii, followed by a second-degree assault arrest just weeks later.

The actor’s erratic behavior prompted widespread criticism and speculation about the future of their film career, especially with The Flash—a major tentpole film—on the line.

I have never seen Jonathan Majors on camera choking a woman. I have seen Ezra Miller. The star of the new DC Movie. pic.twitter.com/U0Oo4UuySj — Wise Fremen Fedyakin (@Wise_Jones) May 13, 2023

Amidst the public backlash, Miller released a statement acknowledging their actions and revealing a focus on mental health treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they said in 2022. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Now in 2025, Miller appears ready to step forward again—this time with more self-awareness and creative agency. In discussing the nature of the industry, the actor added,