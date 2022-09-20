Fan Favorite Characters Who Should Have Been Queer

Queer representation in films and series are more available at present, and it is quite important to have them as figures to look up to, as well as to help people feel seen and validated in some way or form.

These following characters, however, should have been queer, but the studios backed out of the idea at the last minute.

Velma

First up is Linda Cardellini’s portrayal of Velma in the 2002 live-action movie ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Writer James Gunn revealed that she was gay in the first draft, but the studio was hesitant, which was why the idea didn’t push through.

Melody Pendras

The Netflix series ‘Archive 81’ is based on the podcast of the same title, and the character of Melody Pendras was originally a queer character. She has been married to her wife for 20 years in the podcast, but the series adaptation depicted her as straight instead.

Elle and Vivian

Actress Jessica Cauffiel, who plays the role of Margot in the movie ‘Legally Blonde,’ revealed in an interview with New York Times that:

“The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically.”

Her co-star Alanna Ubach claims the same regarding the ending of ‘Legally Blonde,’ but screenwriter Karen McCullah says that they never wrote such a conclusion to the film.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie’s sexuality is depicted more directly, however, there was supposed to be a scene in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ that confirmed her bisexuality. In the end, it was cut out because according to writer and director Taika Waititi,

“It distracted from the scene’s vital exposition.”

Spencer Reid

Spencer Reid, who is played by Matthew Gray Gubler, from ‘Criminal Minds’ was supposed to be bisexual, but this idea was shut down by the studio.

Poe Dameron and Finn

Oscar Isaac, who plays the role of Poe Dameron in ‘Star Wars,’ pushed for his character to have a romantic storyline with Finn who is portrayed by John Boyega. However, Isaac revealed that the Disney higher-ups weren’t ready to push through with it.

A sapphic sex scene from ‘Welcome Home Roxy Carmichael’

Winona Ryder’s 1990 film ‘Welcome Home Roxy Carmichael’ initially had a sapphic sex scene, but it was cut out after being poorly received at test screenings. In the end, “a brief scene with two women in a bedroom, hinting elliptically at their lovemaking” survived the movie’s final cut.

Peter Parker

Andrew Garfield was very vocal about exploring Peter Parker’s bisexuality in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies like his character’s comic book counterpart. However, the studio was not on board with the idea.

Beca and Chloe

Beca (Anna Kendrick) and Chloe (Brittany Snow) was supposed to kiss in ‘Pitch Perfect 3,’ and the two actresses actually filmed the scene. The studio, however, didn’t want to put it in the final cut of the movie.

