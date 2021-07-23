Fans Of Both Icons Flood Twitter Asking To Join Them For Ice Cream

As Britney Spears fights for her life back and for her conservatorship to end, she might just have made a new best friend – and it’s no other than Academy Award-winning actress and all-around gay icon – CHER!

In recent days and weeks, the Britney we know, love, and remember seems to be finding her voice again Ramping up the fight to end her conservatorship she took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 22nd asking her fans “what do you guys do to keep your dream alive?” She then discusses her need for new shoes and the freedom of being able to go for a drive alone.

Towards the end of the post, she exclaims she is “just a kid at heart.” She also gives a shout-out to Jennifer Lopez, saying “thinking about having a 6 pack like J.LO…she is so inspiring in her new video.” She also dreams of having ice cream with the “Believe” and “If I Can Turn Back Time” singer,

“Maybe I’ll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream … She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her.”

One of those dreams might be coming true for the “Womanizer,” and “Toxic” performer as soon after Cher, Twitter warrior that she is, said YES to Britney!

The tweet, with Cher telling Britney when she is free she is “taking her to San Tropez & We’ll eat ice cream to her hearts content,” has been liked over sixty thousand times and growing. Judging by the responses this is one friendship in the making that people are now shipping!

Recently my heart has been so heavy for Britney. As a mom/grandma who has watched you since your TV show days with Sonny, I have to say you never fail to amaze! Thank you, Cher. This is beyond classy. #FreeBritney — Tra (@SavajMrs) July 23, 2021

Whether you’re saving elephants or a performer who has been watching her life being stolen. You are one hell of an awesome, caring person. These are some of the many reasons I’ve loved you all these years. Let us know when the ice cream eating starts. I’ll join with my bowl. 😁🐺 — Greywolfe (@akgreywolfe) July 23, 2021

Awesome !!! #Cher & #BritneySpears 👍♥️♥️ She needs a good friend who wants nothing from her, and has HER best interests at heart. You have loads of experience in life/ show business. You (Cher), would be a good friend for/ to her. — GoodBuddyKIRK (@GoodBuddyKIRK) July 23, 2021

Yet another reason I love you! ❤️So great that you are reaching out to Britney Spears. ✨😍#FreeBritney Your compassion and empathy is so amazing. 🙏 — Angel🧘🏻‍♀️☮️🌻 (@Angel15710355) July 23, 2021

Anyone else checking into how expensive flights to San Tropez are? No, just me?

What kind of ice cream do you think Cher is going to get if and when these two superstars get their wishes? Sound off in the comments below!

And to get your weekend started and just for fun, check out Season 13 RPDR contestants Symone and Kandy Muse lip-syncing for the crown to one of Britney Spear’s biggest hits.

