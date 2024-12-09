Just recently Netflix announced that the popular K-Drama series Squid Game is coming back this December with its second season and even before the show has even started, drama has already begun.

Season 2 of the viral hit mega series introduces us to new characters (obviously, because *spoiler alert* majority of the first season’s characters died). One of the new characters is a transwoman named Hyun-ju or Player 120, who has yet to receive gender-affirming surgery, which will be her end goal should she be fortunate enough to win the grand price. The character will be played by 39-year-old Korean actor Park Sung Hoon who previously starred as a villain in another popular Netflix K-Drama called Queen of Tears.

A trailer for the show had Park Sung Hoon describing his character:

“Hyun-ju is a former special forces soldier and a transgender woman. She joins the game because she’s short on money for her gender-affirming surgery. Even though she faces prejudice and tough situations, she shows incredible strength, decisiveness, and natural leadership. Through her resilience, she breaks down stereotypes and shines as an inspiring character.”

“Through her resilience, she breaks down stereotypes and shines as an inspiring character” The way Park Sung Hoon talks about his Squid Game 2 character ah pic.twitter.com/L6ugP9IDBU — Andrew (@PsychoKolour) December 4, 2024

Okay, let’s break down the comments people have made on the internet so far:

“okay well i hope he actually met up and spoke with some trans people/actors to inform his character bc ain’t nobody got time for some busted ass representation for trans folks”

“It would have been nice if they had an actually trans woman to play that character”

“Really skeptical about this i really hope they pull it off well”

“Why not get an actual trans actress”

“yet another show having a c!s man playing a trans woman. guess i won’t be watching squid game two, then”

On the other end of the spectrum, here are the comments:

“South Korea is heavily conservative so getting a trans actor would actually be dangerous…”

“People who think that they should’ve casted a trans actor, that would be really stupid of them to do Straight people playing LGBTQ+ roles in SK get a lot of hate, imagine what will happen when an actual member of the community is playing those roles”

“Trans representation in Korea is still a gray area. As long as he represents the character well and not mockingly. years ago a Korean show had a trans woman on the cast and even she talked about the difficulties she faced after the show aired and that was in like 2013”

“I love how positively and kindly he talks about her. I love that he is affirming despite the stigma”

“kay well i hope he actually met up and spoke with some trans people/actors to inform his character bc ain’t nobody got time for some busted ass representation for trans folks”

South Korea is a highly conservative country, though efforts to promote equality in both legal and societal aspects are gaining traction. Despite these advancements, public acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals remains a challenge, especially in regions outside of urbanized cities like Seoul. Media representation and storytelling have become vital tools in fostering awareness and empathy, gradually paving the way for more inclusivity. However, much work remains to achieve widespread acceptance and legal protections.

For years, cis-men playing trans women has been an issue that is based on many warranted misconceptions, fears, and misunderstandings. Quite a number of those fears were mentioned in a documentary called Disclosure. One plight that Lavern Cox shared was that there is a lack of media representation for trans people:

“I think for a very long time the ways in which trans people have been represented on screen have suggested that we’re not real, have suggested that we’re mentally ill, that we don’t exist. And yet, here I am. Here we are. And we’ve always been here.”

The same was said by Nick Adams, who is the GLAAD director of trans media and representation:

“When we’re trying to figure out who we are, we look to the media to figure it out, because just like the 80% of Americans who say they don’t know a trans person, that’s often true of trans people as well. We don’t know a trans person when figuring out who we are. So, we’re looking to the media to figure out, ‘Who’s like us?’”

Many things have been said about a cisgender actor like Park Sung Hoon being cast as a trans woman. However, I’d like to think that this situation isn’t just about two sides of a coin but could be more like viewing the six faces of a die.

On one hand, this could have been an opportunity for South Korean media to make meaningful progress toward better transgender representation, opening doors for more trans actors in the industry. On the other hand, some believe this choice was a protective move, shielding trans actors from the rampant bullying that continues to be a harsh reality in the country. One reddit user explained it well with this comment:

“I get both sides really, I’m sure finding an openly trans actor who is comfortable playing that role would be hard and they might face criticism but with that being said, if they’re willing to even include such role in a massive kdrama like squid games when there’s 100% chance of criticism. They should’ve been more open in finding trans actors but ehhh idk”

While it would be ideal and most fitting to have a trans woman portray a trans character, the challenges of doing so authentically, alongside the potential risks, highlight the complexities of this decision. You can check the rest of the discourse on reddit HERE.

So, while it is unfortunate that a trans woman cannot openly portray a character written for a trans person in this movie, we can only hope that Park Sung Hoon’s portrayal is nuanced, well-researched, and thoughtful, allowing him to represent the trans community with respect. Based on his character interview, it seems this may not be a concern, and his performance might even resonate with viewers, helping them appreciate and better understand trans stories. You’ll have to wait a few more weeks and see things for yourself because Squid Game Season 2 returns to Netflix on December 26. You can watch the trailer down below:

Source: Them, Netflix