Felipe Scalisa Oliveira: More Than Just a Pretty Face With a Past

If you think you’ve seen every kind of thirst trap on the internet, Felipe Scalisa Oliveira is here to school you—literally and figuratively. Yes, he’s absurdly attractive. Yes, his abs should probably be classified as a UNESCO heritage site. But before you dismiss him as just another beautiful man frolicking through Spain in gravity-defying briefs, you should know: this man has a PhD and receipts.

Felipe isn’t just another pretty face lighting up your explore page. He’s a doctor. An author. And a whistleblower. Not in the sexy roleplay way—though, let’s be honest, he could sell that too—but in the “I’m going to expose systemic abuse in one of Brazil’s top universities” way.

Back in 2015, when Felipe was studying at the prestigious University of São Paulo, things weren’t just tough—they were allegedly violent. And Felipe had the courage to document it. His book peeled back the polished veneer of campus life to reveal an underbelly of brutal hazing rituals so disturbing that Parliament had to get involved. Yes, that Parliament. The one that doesn’t usually show up unless there’s a constitutional crisis or a soccer scandal.

Felipe didn’t mince words. He told his truth, and the system had to reckon with it. That kind of bravery takes more than just good lighting and a great jawline—it takes soul.

But don’t worry, the story doesn’t end in trauma. Fast forward to now, and Felipe seems to be living his best, thirstiest life. His Instagram is a fever dream of Mediterranean light, tanned thighs, and slow-panning beach clips that make you whisper “thank you” to your Wi-Fi. His partner? Another Spaniard who looks like he was sculpted by ancient gods who had a thing for strong brows and strong opinions.

Together, they’re the kind of couple that could make even the happiest single gay man suddenly consider joint property ownership.

Felipe is joyfully, unapologetically queer—and thriving. He’s proof that queer people don’t have to fit into a single box (unless it’s a skimpy square-cut swimsuit). He’s academic and aesthetic. He’s been through hell and still shows up smiling.

And sure, we came for the thirst traps. But we stayed for the story.

Also, we’re booking an appointment—because if this is what doctors look like now, we suddenly feel very, very unwell.