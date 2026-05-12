Fence vs. Florida: Same-Sex Couple Takes Pride Paint Fight to Court

Florida officials saw a rainbow-painted fence and reacted the way medieval villagers reacted to a solar eclipse: with confusion, fear, and an overwhelming urge to make it illegal.

RELATED: Pride Flag Goes Up in Flames, Lancaster Shows Hate Can’t Win

Now, lesbian couple Coley Sohn and Linda Bagley-Sohn are suing the city of Key West after being threatened with fines over rainbow-painted fence pickets they created to protest the removal of Pride crosswalks across Florida. Because apparently, in 2026, the hottest menace to public safety is no longer hurricanes or rising insurance costs. It’s visible homosexuality in exterior décor.

RELATED: When Homophobia Meets Federal Court: Spoiler, Drag Wins in Utah

The couple painted 12 pickets outside their Old Town home in rainbow colors after Key West agreed to comply with directives pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to eliminate decorated sidewalks and intersections, including rainbow crosswalks.

Officials claimed the colorful pavement posed a distraction to drivers, which is honestly incredible news for every billboard lawyer in Florida. Apparently a rainbow crosswalk is dangerously eye-catching, but a 40-foot ad screaming “INJURED???” beside a highway is perfectly subtle.

The rainbow fence heard around Key West

What started as one lesbian couple saying “absolutely not” with paintbrushes quickly turned into a citywide movement. More than 50 residents reportedly painted their own fences in solidarity, turning Key West into a surprise edition of Extreme Makeover: Gay Edition.

But while colorful homes across the city somehow continued existing without incident, the rainbow fences suddenly became an urgent matter for code enforcement.

According to the lawsuit backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Bagley-Sohn family was threatened with fines of up to $250 per day unless the fence returned to white. Which raises an important question: if bright colors are such a violation, has anyone checked on Key West’s cocktail bars? Because that city has never met a pastel it didn’t want to put on a shutter, a porch, or a menu named after Hemingway.

The couple even applied for a permit to keep the rainbow pickets, but the request was denied because the colors weren’t approved under local guidelines. The message was essentially: “We support freedom, just not that colorful.”

Suddenly, everyone became fence experts

The lawsuit claims the city selectively enforced the ordinance because the rainbow pattern was associated with LGBTQ Pride. And this is where the story enters its peak Florida era.

According to the complaint, numerous homes throughout Key West allegedly feature colors that don’t comply with the same historic code, yet somehow escaped punishment. But once the colors aligned themselves into a recognizable gay sequence? Emergency response activated. That’s not a zoning issue anymore. That’s someone losing a fight with a rainbow emotionally.

“The government cannot enforce a law against people who express particular messages or views, while ignoring violations with different content or messages,” said ACLU attorney Nicholas Warren. “That’s selective enforcement, and it’s illegal. We’ll see the city in court.” Honestly, nothing says “small government” quite like aggressively monitoring lesbian fence aesthetics.

The $250-a-day gay tax

To avoid mounting fines, Sohn and Bagley-Sohn eventually repainted the fence white on March 26, as did many of the other residents who joined the protest.

Which means somewhere in Key West, a hardware store employee watched an entire community repeatedly buy rainbow paint and white paint within the same fiscal quarter and probably understood exactly what was happening. Still, the couple refused to let the issue quietly disappear behind a fresh coat of approved neutrality.

“To protest the city’s removal of the rainbow crosswalks, we painted some of our fence pickets in rainbow colors, showing that our community still stands for inclusion,” Sohn said. “No one should lose their right to speak out simply because those in power disagree with the message, and the government can’t single out some views over others, deciding how to enforce its laws. That’s what the First Amendment protects us from.”

And truly, the most lesbian part of this story is not even the rainbow fence. It’s taking the issue all the way to federal court after being told to repaint it. That is commitment. That is follow-through. That is the same energy as emailing management with attached screenshots and timestamps.

Florida versus decorative homosexuality

The lawsuit lands amid Florida’s larger crackdown on LGBTQ-themed public art under DeSantis’ administration, which has treated rainbows with the same suspicion Victorian England treated ankles.

State officials have repeatedly defended the bans by insisting colorful intersections distract drivers. But critics argue the real discomfort has less to do with traffic safety and more to do with LGBTQ visibility existing in public where everyone can see it.

“The forced removal of rainbow crosswalks and Pride-related street art across the state reveals the threat Florida leaders have unleashed on free expression,” said ACLU attorney Samantha Past. “Allowing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric to escalate into censorship is an act of state overreach that should concern everyone.” She added: “The Bagley-Sohn family have bravely and creatively protested the state’s attempt to erase LGBTQ+ identities and exercised their First Amendment rights on behalf of their community and the constitutional freedoms that protect us all.”

And honestly, there’s something almost poetic about officials trying this hard to erase rainbows in Key West of all places. That city practically runs on cocktails, tourism, sunscreen, and gay people wearing linen.

If history has taught anything, it’s that LGBTQ communities tend to respond to censorship by becoming even louder, more creative, and significantly harder to redecorate over.

This time, the revolution just happened to come with fence pickets.

Source: ACLU Florida and Advocate