Fernando Talks ‘Exteriors,’ Queer Love, and Advocating for Artists

Rising talent Fernando recently stepped back into the spotlight with zir compelling performance in Exteriors, the LGBTQ+ drama from acclaimed queer filmmaker Mark Schwab.

Now streaming on GayBingeTV, Exteriors is a poignant and emotionally layered exploration of modern gay relationships, told through three interwoven stories marked by longing, chance, and connection. Reprising zir role as Kenny, which was first introduced in Schwab’s 2021 feature Brotherly Lies, Fernando brings new depth and vulnerability to a familiar character navigating the complexities of love and identity.

The film also stars Peter Stickles, Christian Gabriel, Julian Goza, Matthew Bridges, Pano Tsaklas, Jacob Betts, and Diogo Hausen.

Originally from Costa Rica but raised near the Ontario border in Niagara Falls, NY, Fernando grew up with big dreams of making a difference. While ze once aspired to become the President of the United States, a realization about zir citizenship status shifted zir focus to storytelling – ultimately leading zim to Los Angeles, where ze landed zir first major role on Disney Channel’s Disney 365. That moment paved the way for zir evolving career and identity.

Instinct recently caught up with the artist to talk more about Exteriors and the film’s layered storytelling, as well as zir personal approach to portraying Kenny, returning to Schwab’s richly developed cinematic world, and the message ze hopes audiences will take away. Fernando also shares what’s next, including zir current pursuit of a pre-law degree aimed at empowering artists through legal advocacy, and a crowdfunding campaign to support a study abroad opportunity.

From the screen to the courtroom, Fernando is proving that making a difference comes in many forms.

Check out the full video interview below.

Fernando…

Follow Fernando: Instagram