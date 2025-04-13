Love, Loss, and Lyrics: Mike Maimone’s Emotional New Chapter

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer Mike Maimone is no stranger to raw emotion – or transforming it into art.

Last month, he released a brand-new track titled “On My Way,” the uplifting first single from his forthcoming LP Guess What? I Love You, a deeply personal album that pays tribute to his late husband, legendary PR icon Howard Bragman. The feel-good song holds deep personal significance, as it was originally written as a voicemail to Bragman during their long-distance courtship.

“We were always hopping planes to see each other,” Maimone recalls. “Just before one trip, I called him with guitar in hand and sang this little ditty that was running through my head about how excited I was to see him. He didn’t pick up, so I left it as a voicemail. He told me it was fun and catchy and encouraged me to turn it into a full song.”

With its handclaps, stomps, and heartfelt lyrics, “On My Way” introduces listeners to an album that charts the euphoric highs of falling in love and the painful depths of losing it too soon.

Instinct recently caught up with Maimone to discuss his poignant new single and how Guess What? I Love You serves as both a tribute to his late husband and a reflection of his own journey through love, loss, and healing. He also delves into the album’s unique structure – Side A dedicated to love, Side B to loss – sharing how music helped him navigate profound heartbreak and what he hopes listeners will take away from this deeply personal and cathartic project.

Check out the full video interview below.

Mike Maimone…

Follow Maimone: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Website