What should have been an ordinary weekend in Minneapolis turned into a terrifying 24 hours of fire and fear for the owners of a beloved LGBTQ+-friendly ice cream café. Fletcher’s Ice Cream and Café, known for its rainbow flags and welcoming atmosphere, was hit by two separate Molotov cocktail attacks—one late Sunday night, October 19, and another the following afternoon on October 20, 2025. According to KSTP News, the alleged arsonist is 30-year-old Firomsa Ahmed Umar.

Submitted info from SE Minneapolis:

“Someone threw a Molotov at Fletchers Ice cream on Hennepin Ave next to mayor Frey’s apartment. Cops all over it now, crime tape up, investigators there now. Looks like the mayor there now.” **Occurred before 1 p.m. Fire investigator was… pic.twitter.com/BHkyzzl9rl — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) October 20, 2025

Firebombed Twice in 24 Hours

The first incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, when witnesses reported a fire breaking out near the entrance of the shop on Hennepin Avenue East. Less than 14 hours later, around 12:52 p.m. Monday, the same café was targeted again. Both attacks caused property damage but, thankfully, no one was injured.

Advertisement

@fox9mn A Fridley man faces arson charges after authorities believe he threw a Molotov cocktail-style explosive at an ice cream shop in northeast Minneapolis – twice. Firomsa Ahmed Umar, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree arson after alleged attacks that occurred on Oct. 19 and 20. According to multiple witnesses, Umar was seen lighting, then throwing, the explosive devices, then fleeing the scene in a Honda Odyssey. Charges state that observers were able to record his license plate. Neighbors in northeast Minneapolis are planning a rally to support Fletcher’s Ice Cream on Thursday evening, demonstrating the community’s commitment to standing by the beloved ice cream shop. ♬ original sound – FOX 9 | KMSP – FOX 9 | KMSP

According to Hennepin County court filings, a 30-year-old man from Fridley, Minnesota, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree arson. Witnesses helped identify the suspect after reporting a Honda Odyssey fleeing the scene. Police later reviewed security footage and vehicle registration records, which led them to the man’s arrest near Ontario Street and University Avenue Southeast. During the arrest, officers found a red gasoline container inside his car.

Advertisement

While investigators have not released an official motive, café owner Jason Fletcher believes the attacks may have been targeted acts of hate. Fletcher’s Ice Cream has long displayed a Pride flag and prided itself on being a safe space for LGBTQ+ customers.

“We’ve always tried to make this a place where everyone feels welcome,” Fletcher said. “But it’s hard not to think the flag outside made us a target.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Homophobic Arsonist Getting Away With Her Crime

The café, located in northeast Minneapolis, has become a local favorite not just for its inventive flavors but for its sense of community. News of the firebombings quickly spread across social media, prompting messages of support and concern from residents, activists, and fellow business owners.

Advertisement

Local LGBTQ+ organizations have since called for solidarity and stronger protections for queer-friendly establishments.

“An attack like this doesn’t just damage a building—it sends shockwaves through our entire community,” one Minneapolis Pride representative said.

For now, Fletcher’s Ice Cream remains temporarily closed for repairs, but the owner has vowed to reopen.