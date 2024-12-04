It’s that time of the year when the cold, freezing month of December calls for hot, shirtless, and hardworking firefighters to save us from the depths of despair that is winter. Check out this fun collection to help warm your cold nights (or days).

Starting strong with our Aussie friends from Down Under, who have found a way to turn our views into good deeds! The Australian firefighters have been promoting the Australian Firefighters Calendar to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, various other charities, and burn research projects. Since its debut in 1993, the calendar has raised over $3.45 million.

What do you get when you mix firefighters, farm animals, a splash of water, and a touch of fire? Probably the most epic calendar to ever adorn your walls!

Up next we have the men from High Heat. There really is something about fictional men in uniform that makes you want to put the show on top of your binge list. The show stars Iván Amozurrutia, Polo Morin, Antonio Sotillo, and Daniel Gama. According to Netflix, the series is “about a stripper who goes undercover as a firefighter to find out who killed his brother — comes from Who Killed Sara? creator José Ignacio Valenzuela.” Strippers and firefighters in one show? Count me in!

If you want to see the NSFW version of these hot firefighters taking a nice little shower, click HERE. You’re welcome.

Over in Europe, the French firefighters from Antibes are bringing the sizzle—both on and off duty. Take Rémi Ragnar, for instance, showing us that a solid gym day isn’t just about flexing muscles but also flexing kindness! Watch how these dashing Frenchmen carve out time from their action-packed schedules to promote and support a great cause.

Advertisement

Another contender for the hottest firefighter? Meet Edu Neira—a CrossFit enthusiast with a passion for travel. It looks like saving lives isn’t the only thing he’s mastered!

Advertisement

So if you had a choice, who would you choose to save you from a tall tree? Leave a comment down below!