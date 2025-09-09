Dylan O’Brien’s Toe-Sucking Scene Is the Least Shocking Thing

No toes were harmed in the making of this film. But don’t think for a second that Twinless isn’t a ride—both literally and emotionally. The film, which is now in theaters, follows twins Rocky and Roman, played by Dylan O’Brien, after a tragic accident robs Roman of his brother. But before you assume this is just another bereavement drama, think again. The story takes some…unexpected turns—most memorably in the form of a toe-sucking scene that has left audiences talking.

Yes, Twinless takes a hard left when Dennis (played by writer/director James Sweeney) decides to give Roman a foot massage during a hotel stay, which escalates into an awkward and quite unexpected toe-licking session. A “sensual” moment that no one saw coming. Not the characters. Not the audience. Certainly not O’Brien, who admits, “We were shooting in a real hotel. So, there was a tub, and before we shot it, I went in and scrubbed away.” It’s good to know that some sacrifices for art do include a little extra hygiene.

While toe-sucking might sound like something plucked out of a forgotten Law & Order episode, it serves as a metaphorical misstep that reflects Dennis’s desperation to rekindle the connection he had with Rocky—and to relive his past pleasures in the process. This isn’t your average “getting-to-know-you” scene. It’s raw, it’s awkward, and it gets downright uncomfortable as Dennis attempts to re-enact an intimacy that Roman has no interest in. In fact, Roman’s discomfort is palpable, leading to a violent and somewhat cryptic response when Dennis comes clean about his role in Rocky’s death.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. Because before we even get to that toe-sucking madness, there’s a crash—and not just any crash, but a moment that sets the tone for the entire film: Rocky’s death. In an unexpected turn, Dennis confronts Rocky for ghosting him after their one-night stand, only to witness his former fling step directly into the path of a speeding car. The collision is shocking—and by design, Sweeney and O’Brien worked hard to ensure it would be.

“I wanted it to be unexpected,” Sweeney says. “I didn’t want it to be broadcast because oftentimes what happens in those scenes is like, ‘Oh, I know somebody’s about to get hit by something.’” To make sure the crash hit its intended mark—surprise—O’Brien and Sweeney fought against the temptation to telegraph the moment with dramatic build-up or flashy camera angles. Instead, they made a deliberate effort to make the tragedy feel like a sharp, unpredictable punch to the gut.

“We were trying as hard as we can to not telegraph it,” says O’Brien. “So much of making things is you’re just guessing. So the conversation on the day was like, ‘What innocuous line do we put this in the middle of?’” The result is a scene that hits with an emotional sucker-punch, leaving the audience stunned and gasping—especially when it’s revealed that Dennis was the one to witness it, making his grief even more complicated than Roman’s.

As far as the logistics of the crash scene, it sounds like a technical dream—some well-executed VFX and careful planning made for a seamless visual. But the real artistry was in how they crafted the emotional intensity surrounding the moment, which set the stage for everything that followed. Even in a world of slick special effects, it’s the acting and the raw humanity that remains most impactful.

But let’s circle back to that toe-sucking scene for a second. While it might seem like a bizarre, over-the-top moment, it’s really just another piece of the puzzle that shows Twinless’s unapologetic embrace of discomfort and complexity. Dennis is trying to reclaim something—a piece of a connection he can’t have anymore—and the toe-sucking is his misguided attempt to do so. It’s awkward, it’s strange, and it’s one of the most memorable moments in recent queer cinema.

It’s safe to say O’Brien won’t be attending any foot fetish conventions in the near future, but in a movie that continually throws curveballs at its audience, the toe-sucking is just another tool in the arsenal for shaking us out of our comfort zones.

In retrospect, O’Brien notes that the film’s success is rooted in its ability to surprise—both in its more shocking moments and its quieter, emotional beats. “That was the key to keeping it surprising,” O’Brien reflects. And while the toe-sucking may be the “what?” moment that gets people talking, it’s the raw vulnerability between Dennis and Roman, and the tragic loss of Rocky, that makes Twinless worth seeing.

It’s rare that a film can balance grief, awkwardness, and sensuality with such a light touch—but then again, Twinless isn’t your average drama. It’s about identity, connection, and yes—feet. A weird, wonderful, toe-tingling reminder that sometimes, the messiest moments are the ones that stick with you.

Twinless is now in theaters, and trust us—it’s one you don’t want to miss. Just, maybe skip the foot massage before you go.

Source: Entertainment Weekly