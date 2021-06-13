Five Years After Pulse Massacre, GAG Honors And Remembers Victims

Gays Against Guns NY held a memorial on Saturday, June 12, 2021: 5 years to the day 49 people were murdered in the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. 49 “Human Beings” – each one representing a Pulse victim – dressed in white, veiled and silent stood at the Christopher Street Piers as the names of each of the victims were read aloud. After 30 minutes the procession walked up Christopher Street, crossing 7th avenue and finishing at The Stonewall Inn where again the 49 names were read aloud.

Gregory Deutsh, 31, from Astoria NY, who performs as the drag queen Haireola Grande, volunteered as a Human Being and said this about the experience,

“It was such an emotional and incredible experience being a Human Being on the 5th Anniversary. The wind and the cloudiness added to the drama and I truly felt like I had lost my life to gun violence as everyone read my sign. I cried a lot as people were reading my sign and breaking down themselves. It was and will continue to be extremely powerful.”

Gays Against Guns NY is an inclusive direct action group of LGBTQ people and their allies committed to nonviolently breaking the gun industry’s chain of death—investors, manufacturers, the NRA and politicians who block safer gun laws. For more information on GAG, visit their website gaysagainstguns.net

(all photos in this article were taken by the writer.)