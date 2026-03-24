Francois Arnaud Played the Man Between Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus

Before François Arnaud started stealing hearts as hockey star Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry, the actor was already making waves in a very different kind of drama—one involving country crooner Orville Peck, pop rebel Noah Cyrus, and a music video storyline that had fans raising their eyebrows.

Yes, really.

If you haven’t seen How Far Will We Take It, the haunting duet from Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus, you may have missed the moment when Arnaud pops up as the mysterious man caught between the two singers. And trust us—things get messy.

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A Love Triangle With a Twist

In the cinematic music video, Arnaud plays the man both Cyrus and Peck appear to be involved with. But this isn’t your average love triangle.

The video’s dark Western vibes, slow-burn tension, and emotional standoff quickly led fans to speculate about what exactly is happening between the three characters. Some theories even suggest that Peck and Cyrus are actually best friends sharing the same boyfriend. And let’s just say… it doesn’t end well for Arnaud’s character

Depending on which fan theory you subscribe to, he’s either dumped dramatically—or something much more sinister happens before the final frame. Either way, it’s the kind of dramatic storytelling that fits perfectly within Orville Peck’s mysterious cowboy universe.

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Arnaud’s Scene-Stealing Career

Of course, Arnaud appearing in a stylish music video isn’t exactly shocking when you look at his résumé.

The Canadian actor has quietly built an impressive career over nearly two decades, popping up in fan-favorite shows like Yellowjackets and Schitt’s Creek before stepping into the spotlight as Scott Hunter in Heated Rivalry.

And if the buzz around the hockey drama is anything to go by, Arnaud’s star power is only getting bigger.

But beyond the roles themselves, fans have also connected with Arnaud because of the authenticity he brings both on and off screen.

Living Out Loud

Arnaud publicly came out as bisexual in 2020 in a candid Instagram post that resonated deeply with LGBTQ+ fans.

In the thoughtful message, he reflected on why it had taken him time to share that part of himself publicly.

“Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe,” he wrote. “Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference.”

For many bi men, those words hit close to home.

Arnaud has never seemed interested in fitting neatly into anyone else’s expectations—whether that’s in his personal life or the roles he chooses to take on. That sense of ease and honesty is part of what makes him so compelling on screen.

What’s Next for Arnaud?

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more of the actor. Arnaud is set to appear in the upcoming film Someone’s Daughter and will also return for season two of Heated Rivalry, where the story of Scott Hunter is expected to get even more intense.

Meanwhile, his former music video co-star Orville Peck is gearing up for a completely different kind of spotlight, with an action-movie debut as Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation.

But honestly? No matter how many roles Arnaud lands next, we have a feeling fans will still be replaying that moody, mysterious music video—just to watch the moment he walks into frame again.