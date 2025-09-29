Aren’t we all just vibrating with excitement over Street Fighter? The iconic video game franchise is getting a full-throttle cinematic reboot, but let’s be honest—our eyes are glued to Orville Peck. With his behind-the-scenes teases, the masked crooner-turned-actor has turned training sessions into must-see events. Shirtless, sweat-drenched, and showing off roundhouse kicks in dangerously short shorts, Orville is singlehandedly proving that martial arts can double as a thirst trap—and we’re living for every frame.

On Instagram, Peck gave us the kind of gift that should honestly come with a warning label. The masked country star-turned-actor showed off his training as Vega, the beloved villain-slash-heartthrob.

Dressed in scandalously short shorts and nothing else up top, Orville unleashed a roundhouse kick that nearly knocked the gay internet out cold. It wasn’t just a stunt—it was a declaration: Vega has arrived, and he’s hotter than ever.

Orville Peck shares a rehearsal video training moves for his character Vega in new @Street_Fighter upcoming movie. pic.twitter.com/uhzHkelX6C — Info Orville Peck (@infoorvillepeck) September 25, 2025

This role marks Orville’s feature film debut, and could there be a more fitting character? Vega is leather-clad, masked, and dripping with theatrical flair. It’s as if Capcom dreamed him up specifically for Peck. From commanding the stage as Cabaret’s Emcee to stepping into Street Fighter’s most flamboyant villain, Orville’s entire career has been building to this. Both roles demand charisma, mystique, and a body that can pull off skin-tight leather without a hint of irony. Check, check, and check.

Of course, Orville isn’t the only one turning up the heat. Noah Centineo, everyone’s favorite rom-com boyfriend, has also been slipping into Orville’s Instagram posts– and we’re obviously very thankful. Between Orville’s masked mystery and Noah’s bicep selfies, Street Fighter might just break box office records purely on the gay gaze alone.

And the cast? Absolutely jam-packed. Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, Andrew Schulz, Callina Liang, Cody Rhodes—basically, a buffet of abs, biceps, and action sequences waiting to happen.

With that much muscle on set, the catering budget probably includes extra protein powder.

Mark your calendars: Street Fighter drops October 16, 2026, courtesy of Paramount Pictures. Until then, keep refreshing Orville’s Instagram and stay hydrated. Because if the behind-the-scenes is already this sweaty, the actual film might just finish us off.