From AbFab to Absolutely Necromantic: Joanna Lumley Joins ‘Wednesday’

Well, darlings — she’s back, and she’s undead and unfazed.

Joanna Lumley has done what only a few icons dare to do: she’s crawled straight out of a grave and onto our screens in gothic finery, platinum hair piled high like the queer bar tab after pride month. In the just-dropped trailer for Wednesday season two, Lumley descends upon us as Grandmama Addams — and let’s be clear, the gays have already claimed her.

Let’s take a moment here: Joanna Lumley, 78 years young, stomping through a graveyard in high drag, with a beehive that could cause structural damage to a Victorian townhouse. It’s not just a look — it’s a legacy. She’s serving necromantic matriarch, dark glamour, and a touch of “get me a vodka tonic, darling” — and frankly, we’re emotionally unwell about it.

The new season of Wednesday — split over two dates like an indecisive gay at brunch — arrives on Netflix August 6 and September 3. It promises a murkier, messier academic year at Nevermore Academy, with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) back at it with her brooding eyeliner and problematic hobbies (like smuggling weapons through TSA). Thing, the severed hand and unexpected queer icon, hilariously gets busted over sunscreen. Because, obviously.

But back to Grandmama. The casting of Lumley feels less like a decision and more like a spiritual event. A seance, if you will. And she’s clearly not here for a gentle knitting scene and an herbal tea — no, Grandmama looks like she runs an underground potion ring and is banned from several Renaissance fairs. Which is to say: she’s perfect.

Wednesday season two is already shaping up to be your goth queer fantasy. Honestly, this show has more black lace and generational trauma than a Drag Race Halloween special.

Oh — and we see you, Netflix, for scheduling the premiere right as summer reaches its sweaty peak. Nothing says Hot Ghoul Summer like black velvet in August.

So get your cauldron cocktails ready, practice your resting witch face, and prepare to stan Lumley like your gay life depends on it. Because in this house, we don’t just watch queer-coded horror shows — we ascend with them.

