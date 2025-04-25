Hunter Doohan Is ‘Wednesday’s’ Hottest Secret

Let’s not pretend we’re above it.

The trailer for Wednesday season two just dropped, and while most people were focused on the ominous vibes, resurrected secrets, and creepy CGI, the LGBTQ+ corners of the internet were too busy clutching their pearls over that glimpse of Hunter Doohan. You know the one. Shirtless. Collared. A little too comfortable looking like he just wandered out of a Vampire Chronicles fanfic.



Doohan, who plays the seemingly sweet (and secretly sinister) Tyler Galpin, is back with those same puppy-dog eyes and jawline sharp enough to cut glass. But it’s the new look—equal parts monster and magazine spread—that’s sent queer Twitter (and honestly, queer everyone) into overdrive.

But let’s rewind for a second.

Hunter Doohan isn’t just some flash-in-the-pan heartthrob. The Arkansas-born actor first caught serious attention in 2020 for his breakout role as the complicated and compelling Adam Desiato in Showtime’s Your Honor, where he went toe-to-toe with Bryan Cranston and held his own—no easy feat. Since then, he’s carved a path playing characters who are never quite what they seem, which makes his casting as Tyler, the normie-turned-Hyde, nothing short of inspired.

Off-screen, Doohan is just as captivating. Openly gay and proudly married (cue the sound of hearts breaking across Instagram), he’s spoken out about the importance of queer representation in Hollywood. Basically, he’s hot, talented, and socially conscious—a dangerous trifecta for anyone trying to protect their emotional stability.

So it makes perfect sense that Netflix’s LGBTQ+ dream team at Most decided to bless us with a spicy behind-the-scenes still of Doohan—shirtless, collared, and looking like he just got back from a photoshoot for Twink Gothic Quarterly. (Don’t Google it. It doesn’t exist. But maybe it should.)

Let’s be real: the Wednesday plot could completely dissolve into nonsensical chaos, and most of us would still tune in religiously just to see if Tyler takes his shirt off again. He’s the problematic man we simply cannot quit. Is he a villain? Yes. Would we still let him ruin our lives? Without hesitation.



And the reactions? A+ internet chaos.

In an age where fanservice often feels like a calculated algorithm, this particular teaser somehow feels both ridiculous and deeply personal. Like Netflix knows us. Like they’ve seen our saved folders. Like they get us.

So, whether you’re here for the mystery, the macabre, or just the monsters in leather, season two of Wednesday is clearly aiming to keep its queer audience very well fed. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we are absolutely going back for seconds.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to go rewatch that teaser for “plot” reasons.