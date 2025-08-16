It’s been a long wait, but the gays finally have their marching orders. Netflix is set to premiere its new series Boots on October 9 after more than a year of delay thanks to the 2023 Hollywood Strikes. It’s the kind of story that’ll get people talking in the group chat—especially since it’s bringing together queer themes, military grit, and one last legacy project from TV producer Norman Lear.

Photo Credit: NETFLIX | ALFONSO “POMPO” BRESCIANI

Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, Boots wrapped production in August 2024 and is set in the tough, unpredictable world of the U.S. Marine Corps circa 1990—when being gay in the military wasn’t just frowned upon, it was flat-out illegal. This is not your typical military drama. Instead, think coming-of-age with camouflage, comedy with combat drills, and a whole lot of identity crises thrown into the mix.

Leading the charge is Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why) as Cameron Cope, a “directionless, closeted” young man who decides to enlist alongside his straight best friend Ray McAffey, played by Liam Oh. The two find themselves in boot camp with a diverse group of recruits, navigating both literal and metaphorical landmines as they’re pushed to their physical, emotional, and moral limits.

Photo Credit: NETFLIX | ALFONSO “POMPO” BRESCIANI

And it’s not just about keeping up with push-ups and 5 a.m. drills. Boots is about finding out who you are when every system around you is trying to tell you who you’re not. In an environment designed to strip away individuality, Cameron and his fellow recruits manage to forge unlikely bonds, forming connections that defy the “don’t ask, don’t tell” mentality of the era.

If the premise sounds bold, it’s only fitting for the final series from Norman Lear, the legendary producer who died in December 2023 at the age of 101. Known for television that challenged norms while making audiences laugh, Lear leaves us with one last gift: a story that blends heart, humor, and history in equal measure.

Photo Credit: NETFLIX | ALFONSO “POMPO” BRESCIANI

Heizer’s not alone in the trenches—he’s joined by an impressive supporting cast, including Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, and Blake Burt. With such a rich ensemble, expect banter, tension, and a few well-placed gut punches (emotional and otherwise).

Photo Credit: NETFLIX | ALFONSO “POMPO” BRESCIANI

After a year-long delay, the show is stepping onto Netflix with the kind of confidence only a project that knows its worth can have. The Hollywood strikes may have put it on pause, but October 9 will finally see it march into our queues, promising laughter, awkward shower scenes (we see you, Netflix), and moments that will hit especially hard for anyone who’s ever hidden a part of themselves to survive.

Whether you watch it for the Marine Corps drama, the coming-of-age nostalgia, or to pay tribute to Norman Lear’s final work, Boots is shaping up to be more than just another Netflix drop. It’s a salute—to courage, to friendship, and to the messy, beautiful process of becoming yourself under pressure.

So lace up, gays. October 9 is coming fast, and Boots is ready to march right into your heart.

